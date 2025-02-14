Friday’s Headlines Let There Be Light

- Pedestrian deaths rose by 80 percent between 2009 and 2022, according to a AAA study. They're most common and night and on wide, fast arterial roads, and people from economically disadvantaged communities are at the highest risk. (Smart Cities Dive)
- A new Google Maps feature prompting drivers to report breakdowns or crashes could actually cause more crashes by distracting drivers. (Fast Company)
- Curbed eulogized Donald Shoup, the late author of the influential book "The High Cost of Free Parking."
- The Federal Transit Administration is considering ending the "taxicab exception" to a law requiring transit agencies to test their drivers for drugs and alcohol. The concern is that it could hinder paratransit services, which are often provided by taxis and rideshare companies that may not want to submit to the policy for what amounts to a small share of their business. (Greater Greater Washington)
- From road diets to reversing car bloat, Harvard Magazine catalogs all the ways to slow down drivers and prevent deadly crashes.
- Two new lawsuits accuse Uber drivers of 27 sexual assaults. (San Francisco Standard)
- Why do robotaxis creep people out? One reason is, there's no one to blame for a crash. (Texas Monthly)
- Dallas Area Rapid Transit is raising some fares as member city Plano seeks to reduce its contribution to the agency. (Plano Magazine)
- A Maryland state senator introduced a bill making it easier to lower speed limits. (Smart Growth America)
- Utah received just $12 million out of the billions in grant money the Biden administration made available for rail projects. (Building Salt Lake)
- Wisconsin is sending $12 million in fines paid by Volkswagen for cheating on emissions tests to local transit agencies. (Civic Media)
- A developer wants to build housing and retail around St. Paul's Central Station. (Minneapolis Star Tribune)
- Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said he still supports rail along the Beltline walking and biking trail. (Urbanize Atlanta)
- Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont's latest budget would boost transportation spending by 4 percent. (CT Mirror)
- Washington state legislators are considering a vehicle-miles tax or road usage charge to replace the gas tax. (My Northwest)
- Sacramento business owners are excited about buffered bike lanes on Broadway. (Cap Radio)
- Want to make friends? Try taking a walk. (The Guardian)
Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines Let There Be Light
Pedestrian deaths are most common at night and on multilane roads, according to AAA, and the most at risk are people who may not be able to afford cars.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Friday Video: How America Got Hooked on Cars
CNBC put together a solid 15-minute explainer on car dependency that's perfect for sending to anyone who's never thought about the role of automobility in their life.
Talking Headways Podcast: The Cognitive Experience of a Transit User
Ren Yee of UN Studio on the cognitive workload of pedestrians and creating safe opportunities for mind wandering and absorbing information.
Cities Have One Less Excuse Not To Install Accessible Pedestrian Signals
America has new accessibility guidelines for public streets, but that doesn't mean that they're being implemented everywhere. A new cheap, fast signal technology hopes to get them off the shelf.
Thursday’s Headlines Punch Themselves in the Face
President Trump's attempts to impound the Biden administration's clean energy spending will result in thousands of layoffs in the "battery belt" encompassing Southern and Midwestern red and swing states.