Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Light electric vehicles

The Missing Ingredients in America’s ‘Minimobility’ Revolution

Cargo trikes, GEMs, bike rickshaws, and other light electric vehicles could help wean America off cars — but a new grant that could help cities encourage their adoption is being paused by the Trump administration.

12:30 AM EST on February 11, 2025

Photos (clockwise from top left): Gina Costanza, Brian Snelson, jtu, and Radiowood

What’s a little bigger than a bike, a lot smaller than a car, and might be the tool you didn’t know you needed to get a big haul home from the grocery store two miles away in the pouring rain? The answer is actually an entire category of vehicles that aren't common on U.S. roads — but with the right mix of policy, code, and infrastructure reform, we could see a lot more of them.

Today on the Brake, we sit down with Karina Ricks of CityFi and Benjie De La Peña of the Shared Use Mobility Center to talk about all things mini-mobility, also known as light urban vehicles, personal light mobility, Neighborhood Electric vehicles, and about a million other terms. Whatever you call them, Ricks and De La Peña recently won a $750,000 federal grant to help American communities encourage their use – only to find out, days later, that the grant might be in jeopardy thanks to President Trump’s executive orders. 

Listen in to learn more about their project and how you can help keep it alive. 

Streetsblog

This story is the work of the Streetsblog staff.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

President Trump's Second Term

Who Benefits from Trump ‘Birthrate’ Funding Scheme? Wealthier, Whiter Drivers

This prioritization lacks evidence of how it will meet the memo’s stated purpose to “bolster the American economy and benefit the American people.”

February 11, 2025
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines Man the Barricades

After the deadly New Year's Eve truck attack in New Orleans, how can cities better protect pedestrians from increasingly heavy and powerful vehicles?

February 11, 2025
Amtrak

Op-Ed: Amtrak Isn’t Profitable — And That’s Okay

"As a for-profit company, Amtrak fails ... spectacularly. As a government agency, created half a century ago to carry out a public purpose recognized in law and in Supreme Court rulings, it is a spectacular success worth celebrating, supporting, and building up."

February 10, 2025
President Trump's Second Term

Sustainable Transportation Research Is Snagged In Trump’s Anti-‘DEI’ Dragnet

President Trump's war on efforts to boost diversity, equity and inclusion is taking important mobility justice research down with it.

February 10, 2025
See all posts