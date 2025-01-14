- The National Association of City Transportation Officials' new bike manual is not just a how-to for building bike lanes; it's a roadmap for building bike networks holistically (CityLab, Streetsblog USA)
- The U.S. has seven parking spaces for every car, and eliminating often arbitrary minimum parking requirements opens up parking lots for more housing, but there is often a backlash in cities that have eliminated them. (New York Times)
- The Federal Highway Administration awarded $635 million in grants for 49 electric vehicle charging and hydrogen refueling projects totaling 11,500 stations. (Electrive)
- The Boston Globe educates drivers about cyclists' rights and the rules of the road.
- Austin unveiled detailed maps and specific station locations for Project Connect's 10-mile light rail line. (KUT)
- A Seattle cyclist who suffered a brain injury in a crash is suing the city over the design of a protected bike lane. (KOMO)
- A Miami judge ordered Miami Beach to restore two-way traffic on Ocean Drive, requiring the removal of a pedestrian plaza and possibly a bike lane. (Miami Herald)
- The Philadelphia 76ers abandoned plans for a new arena that could have taxed the already struggling Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority's transit service. (WHYY)
- The Enquirer has ideas for ensuring Cincinnati's streetcar sets a ridership record for the fifth year in a row, such as improved Sunday service and priority traffic signals.
- Public support is growing in Reno for protected bike infrastructure. (This Is Reno)
- To fund transit, Montreal added $90 to a transit fee on car registration bills. (CBC)
- India has approved an aerial cable car in Mumbai. (Times of India)
Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines Are Psyched About Bikes
NACTO's new Urban Bikeway Design Guide tackles the politics of bike lanes in addition to the engineering challenges.
