Friday Video

Video: Why We Need a Global Freeway Fighters’ Network

A terrible project in Berlin shows the need for a global network to support local freeway fighters everywhere.

12:02 AM EST on January 14, 2025

Good and evil.

From where we sit, it is easy to imagine that things are much better in Europe and other parts of the world because of all the glowing reports of sustainable transportation success stories from places like Paris and Amsterdam.

Then I went to Berlin and discovered what must be Europe’s worst motorway expansion plan.

Germany’s federal government is planning to build yet another extension of the A100 Autobahn, which runs parallel to the S-Bahn rapid transit line circling the central portion of Berlin. I interviewed a volunteer member of the A100 Citizens' Initiative, and discovered that while there is a loose network of German groups working to stop motorway expansions, there is no European or global network.

The German government succeeded in building a not-yet-open section of this motorway, despite an ad-hoc coalition including residents and major climate organizations forming to oppose it.

Closer to home, America Walks and the Congress for the New Urbanism supports the US Freeway Fighters Network, but groups fighting freeway expansion in Canada, Mexico and other countries are left without a support network.

Isn’t it time for a global network, with full-time staff and resources, to support local freeway fighters everywhere?

Eric Doherty

Eric Doherty is a transportation planning consultant and writer based in Victoria BC, Canada.

Read More:

