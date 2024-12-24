Tuesday’s Headlines Are the Reason for the Season

The national headlines are taking a short break and will return on Friday.
- This Metropolitan Transportation Authority worker brings New Yorkers joy by dancing and shadow-boxing in Prospect Park for hours to blow off steam after long shifts on the subway. (NY Times)
- Not your (great-grand) father's Hindenburg: Slow but comfortable fuel-cell powered airships could be future of sustainable air travel. (Jalopnik)
- Got time to kill? This Eno Center series on each president's influence on transportation will suck you down a wormhole for hours.
- Here are a couple of podcasts to keep you company: A War on Cars interview with urban planning professor Tara Goddard, and another from Streetsblog about how Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego keeps her constituents cool outside of cars.
- If you're in the mood for something wonkier, check out Transportation for America's primer on the upcoming surface transportation reauthorization bill.
- Paris, Jakarta, Bogota and Bengaluru, India are among the cities where transit emerged from the pandemic relatively unscathed, thanks to creative funding. (World Resources Institute)
- Speaking of Bogota, it has the oldest and most successful open streets program in the world. (Slate)
- Graphic artist Cameron Booth is tracing the history of streetcar systems in Portland and beyond. (BikePortland)
- Workers on Atlanta's Summerhill bus rapid transit line uncovered old streetcar tracks and a forgotten underground parking garage. (Axios)
- How one Los Angeles Times editor learned to love L.A. bike lanes.
- The CEO of Heartland Bike Share rode a stationary bike for 12 hours to raise money for replacing stolen bikes around Omaha. (WOWT)
- Ten years later, the originator of a viral sidewalk meme explains why he had to do it to 'em. (Tampa Bay Times)
