Monday’s Headlines Are Knocked Out by Greenways

- From Detroit to New Orleans, cities across the country are building greenways to revitalize abandoned industrial areas. But many of them could be improved with amenities like restrooms and better bike access from neighboring streets. (Time)
- Opponents of car-free zones often argue that they discriminate against people with disabilities who rely on cars. According to advocates for the disabled, though, equity is a broader issue that includes walkability and accessibility to transit, which are often ignored by the pro-car crowd. (Mother Jones)
- Despite the transition to electric vehicles, renewable energy and micromobility, transportation emissions in Australia continue to rise. That's because urban residents who don't drive much are likelier to buy an EV than rural residents who rack up more miles; however, the environmental benefits of EVs don't show up unless than they're driven a lot. (The Conversation)
- Current estimates lowball the true social cost of pouring carbon into the atmosphere, according to a University of California Davis study.
- A top San Francisco traffic engineer says the city is seeing diminishing returns on Vision Zero projects because the low-hanging fruit is gone. (The Frisc)
- Philadelphia transit agency SEPTA will lease five train stations to a private developer to shave a few million off its massive looming budget deficit. (WHYY)
- Oregon DOT grants will fund dozens of programs to reduce car reliance in low-income neighborhoods, such as free bikes for refugees and bike repair clinics for the homeless. (BikePortland)
- The latest pedestrian death in Portland ties the 2023 record of 69. Reminder: It's a city of 630,000. That would be like New York City having 700 pedestrian deaths a year! (KATU)
- Copper theft has sidelined two New Orleans streetcars, and they'll be out of service until after the Sugar Bowl. (WWLTV)
- A Birmingham budget amendment includes millions for road diets and Complete Streets. (Yellowhammer News)
- Atlanta's automated traffic enforcement cameras would be more effective with signage to warn drivers. (AJC)
- Washington, D.C. is ramping up enforcement against repeat traffic offenders. (Axios)
- Higher parking fines in Seattle go into effect next month. (KOMO)
- Edinburgh is ending the world's first self-driving bus line due to low ridership. (BBC)
- Sarajevo and Dubrovnik will soon be connected by a 200-mile scenic bike route. (Croatia Week)
From the editors: Streetsblog provides high-quality journalism and analysis for free — which is something to be celebrated in an era of paywalls. But the work Streetsblog does is not free; we rely on the generosity of our readers to help support our reporters and editors as they advance the movement to end car dependency in our communities.
If you already support our work, thank you! Can you brag about us to your friends and ask them to support?
If you aren’t a supporter yet, please join us and help us push for a more livable, walkable, bikeable, equitable and enjoyable country for all. And happy holidays from the Streetsblog team!