Wednesday’s Headlines Are Staying Put

- New transit stations are often associated with gentrification or displacement, but investing in affordable housing, partnering with community land trusts and other proactive policies can alleviate those effects. (State Smart Transportation Initiative)
- A new report from a highway safety group urges states to update their seat belt and distracted driving laws, and to use automated cameras to enforce traffic laws to bring down deaths. (Smart Cities Dive)
- People who rely on a car for at least half their away-from-home activities because less satisfied with life the more they use their car, according to a U.S. survey. (Travel Behavior and Society)
- Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the United Healthcare CEO shooting, worked for the online auto retailer TrueCar. (Jalopnik)
- A few people have been vandalizing California robotaxis, but now GM's Cruises can fight back. (Business Insider)
- A Bay Area transportation board diverted $73 million in tolls away from transit to pay for bridge repairs. (San Jose Mercury News)
- The Colorado Sun has all the tea about Denver's future bus rapid transit plans.
- Plans for a Utah BRT line now call for widening a road by just 10 feet, compared to the original 28. (Town Lift)
- Philadelphia traffic deaths are on pace to decline this year, but remain above pre-pandemic levels (Axios). Speed enforcement cameras on Roosevelt Boulevard are working, but Broad Street is getting more dangerous (WHYY). Further meetings on a Roosevelt redesign are coming up (Voice).
- Washington state's outgoing transportation secretary is warning against continuing the status quo, urging lawmakers to prioritize safety and use land use policies to solve transportation issues by encouraging transit-oriented density over sprawl. (The Urbanist)
- Why doesn't New York Gov. Kathy Hochul follow Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's lead and shift flexible federal funding from highways to transit? (Focus)
- The Houston Metro is spending $25 million out of its own budget on traffic enforcement. (Houston Public Media)
- A new Texas ride-hailing app is Uber for people who love guns. (Austin American-Statesman)
Wednesday's Headlines Are Staying Put
Cities like Atlanta, Denver and Minneapolis provide blueprints for how transit can improve neighborhoods without pushing people out.
