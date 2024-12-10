Do Tuesday’s Headlines Live in a 15-Minute City?

Sprawl is objectively bad for public health, the environment and municipal finances, but a majority of Americans still prefer single-family homes over dense neighborhoods, according to a Washington Post story that includes an interactive feature on the walkability of 200 metro areas.

Citing "an unconscionable safety crisis in this country," Sen. John Fetterman and Washington Rep. Rick Larsen, the ranking Democrat on the House Transportation Committee, want the Federal Highway Administration to review safety outcomes associated with traffic control devices. ( Transportation Today

Portland police and the bureau of transportation are deflecting blame on a rash of traffic deaths, writes BikePortland editor and publisher Jonathan Maus.

Drivers have killed 48 cyclists and pedestrians in Jacksonville this year. So what do Jacksonville police do? Crack down on cyclists and pedestrians. ( Action News Jax

Santa Clara County will opt out of a referendum on a regional funding source for Bay Area transit. ( Mass Transit

Starting next year, Denver property owners will pay an average of $150 to address a years-long backlog of sidewalk construction and repairs. ( Denverite

The problem is even worse in Los Angeles, where, at the current pace, it would take 500 years to fix the city's 4,000 miles of broken sidewalks, Donald Shoup writes. But there are less than four years until L.A. hosts the Summer Olympics and Paralympics. ( Planetizen

If Charlotte-area leaders and North Carolina Republicans would budge just a little on a 40/40/20 split for roads, trains and buses, a metro Charlotte sales tax could pay to extend light rail all the way to the suburb of Matthews, which has been a major sticking point toward putting the tax on the ballot. ( WFAE

Las Vegas officials are asking the Nevada government for permission to start soliciting funding for a $26 billion light rail network. ( 2 News

According to the chief of Kansas City's transit agency, a pioneer in on-demand service, microtransit — with its enormous subsidies — works best in rural areas where fixed-route service is unfeasible. ( CityLab

Maybe don't use 130 vape pen batteries to power your e-bike. ( Jalopnik

