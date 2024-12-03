Ain’t No Mountain High Enough for Tuesday’s Headlines

Gondolas, aka aerial cable cars, aren't just for ski resorts. They provide fast and frequent public transportation in cities around the world, gliding over traffic and carrying the equivalent of a busload of people a minute. ( Fast Company

CityNerd interviewed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg about the future of passenger rail.

A new Federal Highway Administration program offers grants for construction materials that release fewer greenhouse gases during their extraction, processing and transportation. ( Forbes

The main opposition group to Nashville's successful transportation referendum is suing to overturn the election results. ( Tennessean

The lack of reliable transit in Memphis is a problem for workers and employers alike. ( WREG

Incoming Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson will replace the secretary of the state DOT, raising questions about the future of projects like the Cascadia high-speed rail network. ( The Urbanist

A new ride-hailing service that keeps prices down by dodging taxes and regulations has expanded to Baltimore. ( Banner

Pittsburgh Regional Transit will soon start offering discounted bulk passes to employers, landlords and schools. ( Union Progress

Denver's Regional Transportation District is selling a 60-acre property it acquired just three years ago, signaling the end of the Burnham Yards light rail project. ( Denverite

Lyft and tech company May Mobility are bringing driverless van taxis to Atlanta. ( AJC

The San Francisco Examiner profiles two transit advocates who successfully fought against Muni fare hikes and service cuts.

A 9-year-old Pennsylvania girl who was paralyzed in a car crash received a new bike she can pedal with her arms. ( Republican Herald

