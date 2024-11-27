Wednesday’s Headlines Are Ready to Gobble a Turkey

- Voters approved 46 of 53 transit referendums nationwide this month, even some in red states like South Carolina, showing that voters still want government to solve problems like traffic congestion (E&E News; paywall). On a Government Technology podcast, experts discuss the partisan divide on transportation those votes exposed and the uncertainty surrounding federal policy.
- Public transit helps everyone and deserves more public investment. (Crain's Chicago Business)
- For years Tesla's Austin factory has been dumping toxic waste into the environment, and its California plant is second only to a Chevron refinery in number of air pollution violations, according to a Wall Street Journal investigation. (Jalopnik)
- California will "intervene" if President Trump cancels federal tax credits for electric vehicles, Gov. Gavin Newsom said (The Hill), and Tesla likely would not qualify for state-level credits (Reuters). But even if Trump does kill the tax credits — which would be hard to do without support from Republicans in Congress whose districts benefit from them — the auto industry is expected to continue to shift toward EVs (ABC News)
- The incoming Trump administration has put a Bay Area Rapid Transit rail expansion into San Jose and Santa Clara in jeopardy (Silicon Valley), and Chicago is rushing to secure funding for a Red Line extension before Trump takes office (WTTW).
- Caltrain ridership spiked 54% over the past years, reaching its highest level since the pandemic. (Mass Transit)
- Texas is among seven states the federal government allows to conduct its own environmental assessments for transportation projects, and critics say it's abusing that privilege. (Streetsblog USA)
- A proposal to eliminate minimum parking requirements is winding its way through the Dallas city government. (KERA)
- Ridership remains down on the Twin Cities' Northstar commuter rail line. (Star Tribune)
- Drivers killed two pedestrians in Louisville last weekend, bringing to light longstanding concerns about pedestrian safety (WDRB)
- Rochester's mayor wants to bring back red light cameras to reign in "out of control" drivers. (WHEC)
- Nobody is happy with a deal reached at COP29 for wealthy nations to provide $300 billion for poorer countries to fight climate change. (Grist)
- In just 12 years, China has built 30,000 miles of high-speed rail. But can they afford to maintain it? (Wall Street Journal via MSN).
- Voters in Switzerland rejected a ballot measure to build new roads and widen existing ones. (Swiss Info)
Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines Are Ready to Gobble a Turkey
Despite the challenges of a second Trump administration, we remain thankful that at least most voters continue to support transit locally.
