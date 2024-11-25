Monday’s Headlines Induce Demand

- Despite its record investment in rail and transit, the 2021 infrastructure law could add 77 million tons of carbon to the atmosphere by 2040 due to increased highway spending, according to a Transportation for America report. (Smart Cities Dive)
- The Biden administration is seeking $8 billion in emergency funding for transportation repairs in areas hit hard by recent natural disasters. (Transport Topics)
- Transportation for America highlights successful votes for transit, walking and biking measures in Denver, Northern Virginia, Durham, North Carolina and Columbus, Ohio.
- The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transit Authority enacted the first of two planned fare hikes (CBS News). The second, larger hike may not be necessary now that Gov. Josh Shapiro has announced he's rerouting $153 million in federal highway money to the struggling agency (Spotlight PA).
- Michigan Republicans want to take money from schools and spend it on roads instead. (Detroit News)
- The D.C. Metro is preparing for a post-Thanksgiving crackdown on fare evasion. (NBC 4)
- Another good reason to take the train: More than 300 cars have been stolen from the Atlanta airport this year. (Fox 5)
- A Saporta Report writer compares the Atlanta Beltline to the Charlotte Rail Trail.
- Guerilla urbanists in Boulder put up real-looking and profane traffic signs urging drivers to slow down and hang up the phone. (Colorado Public Radio)
- London has started running tram-like electric buses with safety features like speed-limiting technology and audible warnings to pedestrians. (BBC)
- Ontario Premier Doug Ford thinks bike lanes are causing congestion, but government documents show that removing them will actually make congestion worse. (The Guardian)
$37 billion from the 2021 federal infrastructure law has gone to states for building new highways and widening existing ones.
Should States Like Texas Be Allowed to Grade Their Own Highway Homework?
A carveout in federal law grants seven states authority to conduct their own environmental assessments on transportation projects. Texas abuses that power, advocates say.
Friday’s Headlines Follow That Robocab!
Wired writes about a day in the life a self-driving Waymo taxi, and more in today's headlines.
Friday Video: What if We Let Bike Haters on Social Media Plan Our Cities?
Spoiler: nothing good!
California’s Federal Dollars Will Increase Emissions
In almost every state, federal funding on highway expansions far outstrips spending on transit, active transportation, electrification, and all other programs that aim to reduce emissions. And the Golden State is no exception.