Friday’s Headlines Follow That Robocab!

- Wired's San Francisco staff piled into a human-driven taxi and followed around a Waymo robocar for a sprawling story about the history and future implications of self-driving vehicles.
- The public views change is risky, which is why it's hard to get buy-in for new bike lanes, new technology like autonomous vehicles or new policies like congestion pricing. (The Transportist)
- Cities account for 70 percent of greenhouse gas emissions and don't need the national government to act. (The City Fix)
- Denver's East Colfax bus rapid transit project isn't just some red paint on the road — it will make the corridor more pleasant for everyone. (Denver Urbanism)
- Community engagement and peer review are the reasons why Detroit's effort to remove I-375 was successful. (Kresge Foundation)
- Arch Daily delved into the history of Harbor Drive and how Portland converted the freeway into a waterfront park.
- SEPTA and the Philadelphia transit union have agreed on a new contract, averting a strike. (NBC 10)
- Orlando's SunRail is expanding to connect to popular tourist destinations. (Hoodline)
- Honolulu light rail supporters are worried that the Trump administration won't pony up a promised $600 million to finish the project. (Civil Beat)
- Syracuse has completed just 10 of the 88 bike projects in its 2012 master plan. (Post-Standard)
- San Francisco is replacing a controversial center bike lane on Valencia Street with a more conventional version. (Examiner)
- Washington state has a significant shortage of daycares due to onerous minimum parking requirements. (Sightline)
- A Washington Post columnist who slammed bike lanes as something for just a handful of white people apparently forgot his own paper's reporting on the surge in Capital Bikeshare usage.
- Bike Portland publisher Jonathan Maus used data from the NE 102nd Street road diet to refute Marc Fisher's WaPo column.
- Keeping New Orleans' 200-year-old streetcars running is a dying art. (Times-Picayune)
- Llamas, couches, grills and even guns are among the weirdest things Momentum readers have seen blocking bike lanes.
Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines Follow That Robocab!
Wired writes about a day in the life a self-driving Waymo taxi.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Friday Video: What if We Let Bike Haters on Social Media Plan Our Cities?
Spoiler: nothing good!
Talking Headways Podcast: City Tech with Rob Walker
Author Rob Walker on how technology has progressed transportation policy in the last decade.
One Hidden Reason Why Your State DOT Isn’t Building Protected Bike Lanes
"Proven safety countermeasures" might sound like a wonky engineering term, but it could hold the key to unlocking money to save lives.
Thursday’s Headlines Peek at What’s After Pete
The outgoing transportation secretary reflects on the Biden administration's legacy.