Monday’s Headlines Have More Election Fallout

- The incoming Trump Administration is expected to severely cut funding for Amtrak, transit and high-speed rail unless Democrats somehow manage to take back the House when all the votes are counted. (Trains)
- Donald Trump's victory is a blow against transit, traffic safety and urbanism in general, but also an opportunity to refocus around state and local politics, transit advocates say. (Streetsblog USA)
- Big Oil and Elon Musk are among the winners of Nov. 5, though Tesla and other electric vehicle manufacturers may not fare so well. (Washington Post)
- With Trump taking over Jan, 20, time is running out if New York Gov. Kathy Hochul ever plans to let congestion pricing move forward. (Curbed)
- Los Angeles officials are worried about what Trump's win means for future transit projects like the Southeast Gateway Line. (Press-Telegram)
- Northern Virginia officials are similarly concerned, recalling that in 2018 the Trump administration tried to cut $150 million from the D.C. Metro's budget (WUSA 9). The election results make long-term, sustainable funding for Metro even more important (FFXnow).
- Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell is already laying the groundwork to start building when funds from a recently approved transportation referendum start to roll in next year. (Banner)
- A DART board member contends that the Dallas suburbs resisting funding the transit agency get more from its services than they know. (Morning News)
- The Atlanta Beltline bough a notorious Buckhead nightclub to use the land for a new segment of the walking and biking trail encircling the city. (Rough Draft Atlanta)
- Jacksonville, one of the nation's most dangerous cities for walking and biking, is implementing a Vision Zero plan. (First Coast News)
- Another dangerous Florida community, Orange County, is putting $100 million toward pedestrian safety projects. (Hoodline)
- The Delaware DOT is alarmed by an upward trend in pedestrian deaths. (Cape Gazette)
- Drivers' sense of entitlement to just park anywhere they damn well please continues to astonish social media users. (The Cooldown)
Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines Have More Election Fallout
A Republican trifecta in Washington is very bad news for intercity rail, local transit, congestion pricing and (with the exception of Tesla) EVs.
