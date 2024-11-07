Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines, Election Results Edition

Election Night brought bad news for federal climate policy, but mostly good news for local transit and environmental initiatives.

1:00 AM EST on November 7, 2024

SounderBruce, CC|

Seattle voters approved a $1.5 billion transportation levy on Tuesday, one of several such referendums nationwide.

  • Donald Trump is likely to try to roll back the Biden administration's climate policies, like the Inflation Reduction Act, but could face pushback from Republicans that benefit from green jobs (New York Times). For now, EV battery plant construction remains on track (The Conversation). Meanwhile, other nations will continue the climate change fight with or without the U.S. (The Guardian)
  • Transit systems all over the country made it easier to cast a ballot Tuesday by offering fare-free rides to the polls. (Government Technology)
  • On the local level, Nashville voters approved a transportation referendum that will fund sidewalks and bus rapid transit. (Tennessean)
  • In Washington state, voters opposed an effort to repeal its landmark cap-and-trade carbon law (KING), and Seattle voters passed a property tax hike for street safety and transit infrastructure projects (KOMO).
  • California voters approved an environmental bond package with $2 billion for bike trails. (Los Angeles Times)
  • San Francisco voters opted to keep the Upper Great Highway closed to car traffic. (NBC Bay Area)
  • Phoenix-area voters extended a half-penny sales tax for roads and transit. (Arizona Republic)
  • Denver voters removed a cap on sales tax revenue for the Regional Transportation District. (Colorado Sun)
  • Columbus, Ohio voters passed a 0.5 percent sales tax for sidewalks, bike projects and bus rapid transit. (WOSU)
  • Bucking the trend, suburban Atlanta voters once again rejected transit measures similar to Nashville's. (AJC)
  • In Ontario, Doug Ford's proposal to rip up Toronto bike lanes would cost just as much as it did to install them in the first place. (Global News)
  • The EU's incoming commissioner for sustainable transport has a vision for high-speed rail and night trains connecting European capitals. (Rail Journal)
  • Castletown on the Isle of Man is banning cars from its town square. (BBC)

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Election 2024

Opinion: ‘Amtrak Joe’ Has A Big Opportunity to Cement His Legacy Now

President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was a historic investment, but new research shows it favored highways and is raising greenhouse gas emissions. That could change during lame duck.

November 7, 2024
Election 2024

Sustainable Transportation Advocates React to the Trump Victory

Some sustainable transportation advocates took to social media following the election to share their fears — and hopes — for life under the next administration.

November 7, 2024
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines Wait With Bated Breath

Dear next president: Let's get rid of the highway trust fund and appoint an NHTSA head who's actually about safety.

November 6, 2024
Promoted ArchivesCar culture

Q&A: On the Front Lines of America’s ‘Long War to Take Back Streets’

Streetsblog chats with author Nicole Gelinas, whose new book, "Movement," is a deep dive into all the ways our cities have been destroyed by cars.

November 6, 2024
See all posts