Friday’s Headlines Put the Pedal to the Metal

- Denver's e-bike rebate program is extremely popular and a model for the rest of the nation. And it did bring in new riders who would not otherwise be commuting by bike, but it also somewhat papered over the city's lack of safe bike routes. (CityLab)
- Transportation is just one of the climate change-related policy areas at stake in the presidential election. (Grist)
- Transportation for America's plan to capitalize on quick-build projects: focus on the most dangerous areas, test cheap designs and build public trust for more permanent changes.
- UK groups urged the new Labour government to invest 10 percent of the overall transportation budget — about $3.2 billion — in walking and biking, which they said would yield $49 billion in economic returns. (Forbes)
- The Federal Transit Administration issued new rules protecting workers on railroad tracks. (Progressive Railroading)
- A Tesla on "autopilot" ran over a deer without even slowing down. (Jalopnik)
- More than a third of D.C. residents don't drive, but Greater Greater Washington recently discovered during a week without driving that nearly all of D.C.'s streets prioritize cars.
- New Jersey Transit unveiled new double-decker train cars, the first of their kind in the U.S. (NBC Philadelphia)
- With state grant money running out, Tampa Bay's transit agency is considering reinstating fares on popular downtown streetcars. (WFLA)
- A new design for a Denver transit hub would make it easier for drivers to get there but harder to walk. (Denverite)
- Atlanta is investing $120 million in downtown infrastructure an investment disabled residents want to see extended to broken sidewalks in other neighborhoods. (AJC)
- A Cobb County resident makes the case for the growing Atlanta suburb to embrace transit. (Saporta Report)
- Charlotte Joy Rides is shutting down after 12 years to make way for a new bikeshare. (Charlotte Post)
- Instead of the divisive Scajaquada Freeway, Buffalo residents could have an Olmstead-style parkway instead. (CNU Public Square)
- Fort Worth is falling behind on transit and needs to catch up if it wants to be something besides just a suburb of Dallas (Fort Worth Magazine). As an aside, the head of the local transit board is named Jeff Davis but was born in Greenland?!?
- A leaky fire hydrant that Brooklyn residents turned into a sidewalk aquarium could become a community garden. (New York Daily News)
