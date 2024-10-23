- Droughts along the Mississippi River driven by climate change are driving up the cost of one of the most environmentally friendly ways to transport goods. (Governing)
- Neither Donald Trump nor Kamala Harris has had much to say about transportation, but the available evidence suggests a stark contrast between their future administrations. (The Grist)
- Replacing a century-old rail bridge is among the 44 projects the Biden administration approved for $4.2 billion worth of grants. (Route Fifty)
- Whether Austin can fully implement Project Connect hinges largely on whether President Trump implements Project 2025. (KXAN)
- The Purple Line in Indianapolis is now open. (WSP)
- Maryland budget cuts are calling into question the future of Baltimore's Red Line. (Fox 5)
- A Denver rezoning proposal would double the size of its downtown. (Denverite)
- Seattle's $1.5 billion transportation levy will make streets safer. (Seattle Times)
- Bay Area Rapid Transit is edging ever closer to a doom loop. (San Francisco Chronicle)
- Here's where Phoenix candidates stand on light rail and housing. (Arizona Republic)
- Durham adopted NACTO guidelines that are generally friendlier to cyclists and pedestrians. (Duke Chronicle)
- Arlington, Virginia is drafting a new transportation master plan. (Greater Greater Washington)
- Bike Walk Knoxville invited elected officials and other leaders to see what the problems are. (WBIR)
- Riding the L.A. Metro is free on Election Day. (Pasadena Now)
Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines Wish It Would Rain
Barges can carry the equivalent of 1,000 semi trucks down the Mississippi River, if climate change doesn't interfere.
