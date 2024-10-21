- A former Trump ambassador who could play a key role in his next administration thinks 15-minute cities will imprison you in your neighborhood and a whole lot of other crazy stuff. (Politico)
- Because of climate change, just maintaining roads will become $19 billion more expensive each year through 2040. (For Construction Pros)
- Lyft is offering riders a 50 percent discount on Election Day (The Hill). El Paso is doing them one better by making buses free (4 News).
- Robert Moses built a freeway in the New York City suburb of New Rochelle in the 1950s that cut through a Black community but never connected to anything. Now the city's mayor is angling to get rid of it. (CityLab)
- Philadelphia's zero-fare initiative for low-income residents has resulted in 4.3 million rides across the regional SEPTA system. (Hoodline)
- About 400 people showed up to a public hearing in Philadelphia about protected bike lanes, but they're not a done deal yet. (CBS News)
- The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette editorial board thinks it's ridiculous that state legislators are tying transit funding to gambling.
- Ohio should contribute more state funding to local transit agencies, according to Policy Matters Ohio.
- Utah's transit expansion plans for the Winter Olympics are starting to take shape. (Salt Lake Tribune)
- Indianapolis' Purple Line officially opened on Friday. (Recorder)
- Copper wire thefts are disrupting light rail service in Denver. (Progressive Railroading)
- Austin is considering upgrading unprotected bike lanes and stiffening penalties for drivers who park in them. (KXAN)
- Tacoma could slash its Vision Zero budget by 90 percent. (The Urbanist)
- Ontario cities are pissed about Premier Doug Ford's plan to block future bike lanes and even remove some that already exist. (Toronto Sun)
Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines Believe in Lizard People
Meet Carla Sands, an influential Trump ally who has some pretty off-the-wall theories about climate change and transportation.
