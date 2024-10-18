Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines Breathe in the Air

Don't be afraid to care about zoning that disproportionately exposes low-income residents to highway fumes.

12:59 AM EDT on October 18, 2024

Photo: Jay Peeples|

Smog in Los Angeles in 2023.

  • Municipal zoning codes tend to cluster high-density housing, including public housing, near busy highways, exposing residents to unhealthy emission. Instead, policies should discourage driving and encourage integrating multifamily housing into neighborhoods. (Urban Institute)
  • The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recalled more than 400 Proterra buses for a potential fire hazard. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Cities can't keep widening roads forever, so they should use technology to manage existing lanes while focusing more on transit and micromobility. (Metro)
  • Bloomberg is starting a new initiative to help cities share ideas for solutions to problems like sustainability, housing and transportation.
  • Strong Towns is touting a new approach to analyzing crashes and assigning blame -— mainly poor design that leads to driver error.
  • Self-driving cars haven't arrived yet, but self-parking ones? That's another story. (The Atlantic; paywall)
  • Washington, D.C.'s automated cameras appear to be cutting down on speeding, but they're no substitute for improving the built environment. (Greater Greater Washington)
  • Seattle has finalized plans for privately funded upgrades to the Elliott Bay Trail. (The Urbanist)
  • Pittsburgh planners are reviewing designs for the $740 million pedestrian-friendly Esplanade development. (WESA)
  • Downstate Illinois transit agencies are joining their Chicago counterparts in asking for more state funding to alleviate their budget woes. (Capitol News Illinois)
  • WABE has the lowdown on referendums for public transit and greenspace in the metro Atlanta counties of Cobb, Gwinnett and DeKalb.
  • Here's where candidates for mayor of San Francisco (Standard) and Richmond (WTVR) stand on street safety.
  • More and better bike lanes will make all road users in Honolulu safer. (Civil Beat)
  • London has seized 1,400 vehicles from motorists who ignored fines for driving through low-emissions zones. (The Guardian)

