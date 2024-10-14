- Who's president matters a great deal when it comes to transportation priorities: The Obama administration spent more on transit, while Trump favored road spending and Biden has focused more on bike and pedestrian projects, according to an Urban Institute study. (Smart Cities Dive, Streetsblog USA)
- Hundreds of empty or underused parking lots and garages across the country could be repurposed into housing. (Route Fifty)
- Without better infrastructure to make riders feel safe, rebates for e-bikes and e-scooters will only go so far. (The Conversation)
- Transportation for America makes a great case for more balanced investment in multiple modes of transportation. The USA is all about freedom of choice, after all.
- Just like he did with subways in Las Vegas, famously transit-hating Tesla CEO Elon Musk has now reinvented a worse version of a city bus. (Jalopnik)
- Philadelphia will hold public hearings this month on bike safety along Spruce and Pine streets. (Billy Penn)
- Denver's Regional Transportation District is making plans for more frequent service next year. (Colorado Public Radio)
- A Washington, D.C. pilot project will use solar power to charge Capital Bikeshare e-bikes. (WTOP)
- Nashville's Metro Council will vote today on lowering speed limits along major roadways. (WKRN)
- Phoenix is currently testing the South Central light rail line, and it could open by the end of the year. (Fox 10)
- Alabama senators Tommy Tuberville and Katie Britt signed on to a lawsuit challenging the Biden administration's requirement that states report their transportation emissions and file a plan to lower them. (1819 News)
- Wichita broke ground on a new multimodal facility. (KFDI)
- Canada is serious about building a high-speed rail line between Toronto and Quebec City. (CBC)
- Mexico City's cable cars show that they're a sustainable and accessible transit option for cities with mountainous terrain. (Transport Matters)
Monday's Headlines Make a Choice
The Urban Institute studied the past three presidential administrations and found they all had different transportation priorities.
