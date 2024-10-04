Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Infrastructure

Friday Video: Why Are America’s Roads and Bridges ‘Crumbling’?

Americas dangerous, crumbling roads are bridges didn't happen by accident — and it's not too late to fix them, the latest Streetcraft video says.

12:03 AM EDT on October 4, 2024

Graphic: Still from Streetcraft

If you're a regular Streetsblog reader, you probably have a pretty good idea that America has so many "crumbling roads and bridges," as U.S. politicians are so fond of pointing out. But if you need a quick explainer on how mass automobility helped create a road network we simply can't afford to maintain — not to mention so dangerous it feels like we'll never get to Vision Zero — look no further than the latest Streetcraft video, or send it to a friend who hasn't gotten the message yet.

Bonus: this one has some of the best 101-level instructions we've seen for getting involved reshaping your local transportation network.

Streetsblog

This story is the work of the Streetsblog staff.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines Are For Local Control

It's playing out all over the country: A city wants to make a street safer for everyone, only for the state DOT to step in and say no.

October 4, 2024
Podcast

Talking Headways Podcast: Transit Themed Rock Music

Meet a band that writes exclusively about the car-free life on public transit. And it rocks!

October 3, 2024
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines Are Down on the Corner, Out in the Street

Bring a nickel, tap your feet as you avoid having to get into your car to drive out to the big-box strip mall.

October 3, 2024
Promoted ArchivesSubways

Room for Improvement: What New York’s Subway System Can Learn from Cities Around the World

New York’s subway was once an international model of modernity. But it's not anymore.

October 3, 2024
See all posts