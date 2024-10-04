Friday Video: Why Are America’s Roads and Bridges ‘Crumbling’?

If you're a regular Streetsblog reader, you probably have a pretty good idea that America has so many "crumbling roads and bridges," as U.S. politicians are so fond of pointing out. But if you need a quick explainer on how mass automobility helped create a road network we simply can't afford to maintain — not to mention so dangerous it feels like we'll never get to Vision Zero — look no further than the latest Streetcraft video, or send it to a friend who hasn't gotten the message yet.

Bonus: this one has some of the best 101-level instructions we've seen for getting involved reshaping your local transportation network.