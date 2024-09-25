Wednesday’s Mega-Headlines Don’t Come Around Here Anymore

- Low-cost intercity bus company Megabus has gone belly up (Streetsblog USA), and you can lay its demise at the feet of private equity (Business Insider). But at least some of its routes in the Northeast are being picked up by another company (Baltimore Sun).
- Similarly to what Streetsblog highlighted on Monday, E&E News delves into transit's "doom loop," and what's working and isn't working post-pandemic.
- Who wants to subsidize their neighbors' hot showers? Off-street parking is kind of the same thing. (Transport Matters)
- Families open up about their loved ones who were killed by Nashville drivers. (Fox 17)
- Minneapolis residents are fed up with stroads that have turned into urban drag strips. (Star Tribune)
- An Arkansas development in the Ozarks shows how similar places can avoid sprawl. (Public Square)
- Madison's all-electric bus rapid transit line is up and running this week. (Wisconsin Public Radio)
- Denver sidewalks are hazardous for the visually impaired. (Denverite)
- The west side of Salt Lake City should have more benches at bus stops. (KUER)
- Middle Tennessee State students are complaining about lack of parking. Why not take the bus? (Sidelines)
- If you're a driver who sees a chicken crossing the street in San Francisco, better slow down. (SFGATE)
If you don't have access to a car or a train, it just got a lot harder to get from one city to another.
