Friday Video

Friday Video: Getting City Dwellers to the Great Outdoors Without a Car

In most American cities, it's downright hard to take transit to a hiking trail — but these eight break the mold.

12:03 AM EDT on September 20, 2024

Photo: Grand Canyon National Park Service

In America, most long walks in the woods begin with a long drive in a car. But does being auto-free have to mean never going for a hike again?

Check out the latest City Nerd video, which breaks down the eight — yes, only eight — U.S. cities where people who don't drive have at least one good transit option to the great outdoors.

And when you're done, check out one of Streetsblog's greatest hits on why so many National Parks are totally inaccessible without a personal automobile, and why that's a serious problem for citydwellers and the natural world alike. (Or check out Gersh Kuntzman's failed effort to use transit to the amazing New River Gorge National Park in West Virginia — which is on an Amtrak line connecting New York and Chicago.)

Streetsblog

This story is the work of the Streetsblog staff.

