- Vehicle miles driven nationwide have jumped 12 percent since the pandemic lockdowns temporarily cleared out streets. Traffic congestion now exceeds pre-COVID levels, and even more concerning, it's rising faster than when shelter-at-home orders ended in 2021. (City Lab)
- U.S. cities that want to fight the trend can look to Europe, where cities are taking steps like limiting where people can drive and investing in bike infrastructure. (Time)
- Complete Streets do make a difference — if supporters can overcome entrenched interests and budgetary constraints to implement them. (Transportation for America)
- Mail carriers are big fans of the Postal Service's new trucks, although they still get horrible gas mileage, and not enough of them are electric. (Jalopnik)
- Curbed interviewed Robert Caro, author of the definitive Robert Moses biography "The Power Broker."
- A U.S. Department of Energy study found that investing in transit in Chicago would return the investment 13 times over. (Mass Transit)
- Uber and Waymo are bringing robotaxis to Austin and Atlanta next. (Clean Technica)
- Plans for a north-south bus rapid transit line in Milwaukee could stay on the shelf for another decade or more. (Urban Milwaukee)
- A WHYY podcast discusses reclaiming Philadelphia's public streets for pedestrians.
- New Orleans transit is almost completely back to normal operations after Hurricane Francine. (WGNO)
- An Indianapolis police officer driving a patrol car hit a pedestrian, who was hospitalized in critical condition. (Star)
- If James Bond had an e-bike trailer, this would be it. (MSN)
Tuesday’s Headlines Came Down With Congestion
People are driving more in 90 out of the 100 largest metro areas in the U.S., Bloomberg CityLab reports.
Even 500 Episodes In, Jeff Wood Isn’t Done Exploring Everything Cities Can Be
Streetsblog's most prolific podcaster looks back on his legacy, and explores what's coming next.
Deep Dive: St. Louis Launches $300M Sea Change for Sustainable Transportation
But how did it get there — and can it sustain the momentum?
Carmageddon: Shift to Remote Work Led to Increase in Driving and Congestion…
Driving miles are higher today than they were before the pandemic, even though more Americans than ever still work from home.
…And in NYC, VMTs Had a Double-Digit Increase, Counter to Regional Goal
The Big Apple is driving itself mad, according to new stats from Streetlight Data.