Friday Video: ‘Where My Bus At?’

As kids across America load up their backpacks for the first weeks of school, some families are struggling to even get them to class, thanks to a nationwide shortage of school bus drivers that's cancelled routes across the country. Now, a group of Louisville elementary and middle school students is using the power of music (and some pretty adorable choreo) to demand better from the local school district, and reminding the rest of America that yellow buses are not only our country's single largest public transportation fleet, but a lifeline for families that's increasingly under threat.



Thanks to our friends at the National Organizations for Youth Safety for tipping us off to the Real Young Prodigys, who made headlines in Kentucky and across the country this week for its viral anthem, 'Where My Bus At'? And if you're a young person interested in increasing access to sustainable, equitable transportation options, check out the National Youth Transportation Equity Convening in September.