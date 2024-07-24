Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Micromobility

America is Setting Micromobility Records — But That Boom Could Go Bust Without Public Funding

Shared bike and scooter trips soared 20 percent in a single year. So why are so many U.S. systems shutting down — and what will it take to keep the revolution rolling?

12:01 AM EDT on July 24, 2024

Photo: Tom Marvel|

Citibike is, once again, the largest micromobility outfit in the country.

The U.S. is experiencing a historic surge in micromobility trips — but without more public subsidy, that boom could easily go a bust, a new report argues.

North America set a new record for the most shared bike and scooter trips in a single year in 2023, soaring 20 percent compared to 2022 and exceeding even pre-pandemic numbers. And that increase happened on both sides of the border, with Canadian cities reporting a whopping 40 percent increase and the U.S. reporting 16.

But according to the National Association of City Transportation Officials, which compiled the numbers, that increase happened in spite of a fragile micromobility ecosystem in which even popular programs have suddenly shut down. Riders, meanwhile, could soon find themselves struggling to pay higher fares on the bikes and scooters that remain, with annual pass costs rising 20 to 30 percent in some of the largest programs in America.

“Shared micromobility is at an inflection point," wrote NACTO. "It is imperative that cities design durable operational models to ensure the long-term viability of this increasingly relied-on transportation mode."

Graphic: NACTO

The NACTO report stressed that there's no one reason America's micromobility future is so vulnerable, even as more Americans than ever clamber for ways to get around without a car.

"Mass layoffs across multiple private operators" like scooter giant Bird caused many U.S. cities to lose access to shared options "overnight" in 2023, but even publicly financed systems in Cincinnati, Houston and Minneapolis proved equally vulnerable when major sponsors suddenly pulled out.

Fare increases, meanwhile, may result in ridership losses, which will definitely affect providers, especially as expensive-to-service e-bikes have exploded in popularity and come to dominate a larger share of fleets. In Los Angeles, for instance, pedal-assist vehicles proved eight times more popular than their bio-bike equivalents in 2023, despite the fact that most providers add on an per-minute surcharge, bringing the total cost to ride up well above the typical bus or train fare.

Many companies have tried to soften the blow by offering discounts to riders living at the lowest income levels. NACTO argues, though, that this approach "does not address the growing cost-of-living crisis squeezing the working and middle class in cities across North America," and that cities should "consider ways to make their shared micromobility systems more affordable for every rider."

In practice, the report authors argue, that means cities must "begin subsidizing shared micromobility like the public asset it is" — and to do so in multiple ways.

In some communities, that could mean outright public ownership of micromobility programs and direct taxpayer subsidies to bring fare costs down across the board, just like drivers and transit users broadly enjoy, albeit to very different results. In others, it could mean eliminating sales tax on rides, similar to the break other transit users enjoy at the farebox. Or it could mean simply building a lot more protected bike lanes to encourage higher ridership — which research shows great infrastructure does — and deliver providers both a stable fare base and a cushion to drop prices over time.

However cities choose to do it, though, NACTO says they shouldn't count on the micromobility revolution to keep rolling without some help from taxpayers — and considering the massive societal benefits of giving people affordable, accessible alternatives to compulsory driving, that's an investment well worth making.

"Now is the moment to fully consider whether shared micromobility serves as public transportation, or primarily as a downtown economic development tool," the group wrote. "For cities that wish to provide shared micromobility as a public service, a hard look at finances, subsidies, and affordability is necessary for this to continue to be an accessible transportation mode."

Kea Wilson@streetsblogkea

Kea Wilson has more than a dozen years experience as a writer telling emotional, urgent and actionable stories that motivate average Americans to get involved in making their cities better places. She is also a novelist, cyclist, and affordable housing advocate. She previously worked at Strong Towns, and currently lives in St. Louis, MO. Kea can be reached at kea@streetsblog.org or on Twitter @streetsblogkea. Please reach out to her with tips and submissions.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

How should we react to public indifference about the danger cars pose to society? Perhaps a sitcom has something to teach us.

July 24, 2024
Election 2024

Opinion: Is Kamala Harris ‘The Climate President We’ve Been Waiting For’?

Kamala Harris fought hard for a better transportation plan in the San Diego region despite big political risks. If elected president, will she do the same for the country?

July 24, 2024
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines Are Running Hard

More political news: Today's top stories delve into Kamala Harris' record on climate change and Republicans' plans for the Trump administration if he returns to power.

July 23, 2024
Promoted ArchivesPromoted

Disabled NYer’s are Victims of Gov. Hochul’s Congestion Pricing Pause

So many New Yorkers can’t use the closest subway station to their homes because they don't have an elevator. And Gov. Hochul just halted funding for 23 new lifts.

July 23, 2024
See all posts