Friday’s Headlines Got Congested

- In a stunning reversal, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul blocked New York City's congestion pricing program, apparently to help House Democrats win a few suburban votes (Politico). Hochul's "betrayal" infuriated congestion pricing supporters, who are also worried about the impact on the subway budget (NY Times). The repercussions will be felt far beyond the Big Apple, as many North American cities were watching to see if congestion pricing was successful (Streetsblog NYC).
- Distracted driving has risen by 30 percent over the past five years, and more than a third of drivers were distracted before crashing, according to an analysis of data collected from smartphones. (Smart Cities Dive)
- A Los Angeles Times reporter who covers fatal crashes says people should stop blaming drivers alone and start looking at street design.
- A new report saying that hundreds of U.S. cities have achieved Vision Zero is misleading because in many of those places, biking and walking are so dangerous that hardly anyone attempts it. (Streetsblog USA)
- The NYT discovered ghost bikes, the memorials left by friends and family where cyclists were killed by drivers.
- The Texas DOT argued in court that I-35 construction didn't discriminate against Black and Latino Austin residents, directly contradicting its past statements. (KUT)
- The Philadelphia Inquirer lists six potential locations for a new Greyhound bus station.
- Denver has delayed implementing a new sidewalk repair and construction program. (Denverite)
- The Colorado DOT is installing speed cameras on highways after the state legislator passed a bill giving them the authority. (Colorado Public Radio)
- An audit of Washington, D.C.'s Vision Zero program recommends that the city add more traffic enforcement cameras. (WTOP)
- D.C.'s Capital Bikeshare set an all-time ridership record in May. (Greater Greater Washington)
- The Atlanta Beltline is building a bike lane on Monroe Drive in Midtown. (Rough Draft Atlanta)
- Buffalo drivers won't stop parking in bike lanes. (WGRZ)
- Here are some of the best trails in the U.S. for recreational biking. (Momentum Mag)
Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines Got Congested
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul stunned congestion pricing supporters when she blocked implementation in New York City — a move with implications for cities nationwide.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Talking Headways Podcast: The Computable City
Michael Batty on histories of computing, smart city critiques, what the discourse on AI should really be about, and discussions on the future of urban forms.
Thursday’s Headlines Get Schooled
Cyclists are often derided as white guys in Spandex, but surveys indicate more women and minority groups would bike if they had access to proper training.
Two Huge Questions About ‘Gridlock Gov.’ Hochul’s Congestion Pricing Delay
Can she even do this? And does she have a revenue plan? Maybe and no seem to be the answers.
Maryland Vows to Reduce Driving to Save the Climate — And It’s Not Alone
A new executive order will require the Maryland DOT to put VMT reduction at the center of its climate strategy. Which states will follow their lead?