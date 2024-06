Friday’s Headlines Got Congested

In a stunning reversal, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul blocked New York City's congestion pricing program, apparently to help House Democrats win a few suburban votes ( Politico ). Hochul's "betrayal" infuriated congestion pricing supporters, who are also worried about the impact on the subway budget ( NY Times ). The repercussions will be felt far beyond the Big Apple, as many North American cities were watching to see if congestion pricing was successful ( Streetsblog NYC ).