Take Thursday’s Headlines Home, Country Roads
Heat Map reports on why rural Americans are resisting electric vehicles, and why it might not matter much for the climate.
Why We Care About Some Transportation Tragedies More Than Others
Why do we respond to major transportation disasters with so much urgency — and why don't we count our collective car crash epidemic among them?
Wednesday’s Headlines Missed Connection
The Biden administration is spending billions to reconnect neighborhoods torn apart by urban freeways. But the projects seem to simply paper over the problem, Governing reports.
Mega-Cars Violate Brooklyn Bridge Weight Ban with Impunity
The city does virtually nothing to stop the onslaught of excessively heavy vehicles on our roads and bridges.
Survey Says: American Walking Data Is Getting Worse
The National Household Travel Survey has never given a full picture of how often Americans get around on foot. But a recent change in methodology may have made made matters worse.