Wednesday’s Headlines Missed Connection

The Biden administration is spending billions to reconnect neighborhoods torn apart by urban freeways. But the projects seem to simply paper over the problem, Governing reports.

12:17 AM EDT on March 27, 2024

A federal grant will pay to merely cap Philadelphia’s Vine Street Expressway rather than get rid of it.

  • The federal government recently awarded $3.3 billion in grants to dozens of communities to repair the scars created by urban freeways. But more often they're Band-Aids like caps or pedestrian bridges, rather than demolishing the freeways. (Governing)
  • Boeing's recent woes like losing tires and even doors are making people more wary of flying, which could provide an opening for increased investment in high-speed rail. (Fast Company)
  • The average American car owner spends 20 percent of their income on transportation, and half cite the sky-high cost of driving as the reason why they can't save money. (Streetsblog USA)
  • Six road workers are believed dead after a container ship lost power and crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. (CNN, Washington Post)
  • Utah authorities say a 26-year-old man intentionally ran his car into six female pedestrian during four separate incidents, and have charged Anh Pham with attempted murder and other crimes. (Salt Lake Tribune)
  • Milwaukee residents who live near I-94 are uniting in opposition to widening the freeway. (Spectrum News)
  • A D.C. cyclists' group is gathering information on crashes and near-misses as traffic deaths in Washington mount. (George Washington Hatchet)
  • Project Connect leaders are eying 2027 to start construction on an Austin light rail line. (KXAN)
  • Intercity bus service Virginia Breeze could soon start running its first-ever east-west line through the state. (Mercury)
  • Pittsburgh bikeshare POGOH hit a record-breaking 1 million rides in 2023 and is proposing to nearly double the number of docking stations. (Pittsburgh Magazine)
  • MinnPost praises a downtown St. Paul plan for create more sidewalks, street-facing businesses and vibrant public spaces.
  • A Connecticut bill encouraging transit-oriented development cleared a key House committee. (CT Mirror)
  • The oldest bike shop in Cleveland, 141-year-old Fridrich Bicycle, is closing as the neighborhood gentrifies and more mom-and-pop retailers fall prey to Amazon. (Scene)

