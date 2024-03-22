Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines Are Plugged In

The Biden administration finalized regulations tightening tailpipe emissions, which will force automakers to sell far more electric and hybrid vehicles instead of gas-powered models.

12:28 AM EDT on March 22, 2024

Chuttersnap via Unsplash, CC
  • The Biden administration issued new regulations requiring half of all cars sold to be electric or hybrids by 2032, which will keep 7 billion tons of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere over the next 30 years. (New York Times)
  • Parking mandates not only drive up the cost of housing, they constrain supply by preventing housing from being built on small lots. (Sightline)
  • The benefits of smart growth include shorter drive times and improved access to jobs and services without a car. (Planetizen)
  • AI can help cities prevent traffic deaths by tracking near misses, among other uses. (Fortune)
  • When it comes to guerilla urbanism — like using toilet plungers to create protected bike lanes — it's better to ask forgiveness than permission. (CNU Public Square)
  • Looking for a weekend podcast? Next City interviewed Veronica O. Davis, author of "Inclusive Transportation: a Manifesto for Repairing Divided Communities," while Government Technology's "The Future in Context" discussed congestion pricing.
  • There will be a backlash to congestion pricing unless New Yorkers see better transit right away, The New Republic predicts.
  • Gov. Ross Shapiro's 2025 budget with a 20 percent funding hike for transit passed the Pennsylvania House but is probably DOA in the Senate. (WHYY)
  • Colorado Democrats are considering a $3 fee on rental cars that would raise $50 million a year for transit projects. (Colorado Public Radio)
  • The Charlotte Area Transit System is asking for additional funding for security, new buses and driver pay. (WCNC)
  • Uber and Lyft's threat of leaving Minneapolis may work, as the city council is mulling whether to reconsider a recently passed minimum wage for drivers. (Star Tribune)
  • A Las Vegas traffic safety advocate is asking the city to start enforcing jaywalking again as pedestrian deaths rise. Already this year drivers have killed 18 pedestrians, compared to 10 for all of 2023. (3 News)
  • Milwaukee Record writers navigated the city's "insane" advisory bike lanes and lived to tell the tale.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Reconnecting Communities

The Biggest Wins — And Disappointments — From the ‘Reconnecting Communities’ Grants

"Until we overhaul our transportation system to redirect the majority of funding into community-oriented infrastructure investments, we will keep failing to meet our equity, climate, and maintenance goals."

March 22, 2024
Talking Headways

Talking Headways Podcast: Lessons from Quick-Build Street Projects

Heidi Simon of Smart Growth America talks to us about working with local officials to create safer streets through quick build projects.

March 21, 2024
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines Burn Rubber

The rate at which electric vehicles run through tires might be good for the tire business, but most of the world already has too much particle pollution.

March 21, 2024
Congestion Pricing

The Dynamically Priced City

How can dynamic pricing make our cities better, beyond tolling drivers?

March 21, 2024
See all posts