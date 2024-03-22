Friday’s Headlines Are Plugged In
The Biden administration finalized regulations tightening tailpipe emissions, which will force automakers to sell far more electric and hybrid vehicles instead of gas-powered models.
The Biggest Wins — And Disappointments — From the ‘Reconnecting Communities’ Grants
"Until we overhaul our transportation system to redirect the majority of funding into community-oriented infrastructure investments, we will keep failing to meet our equity, climate, and maintenance goals."
Talking Headways Podcast: Lessons from Quick-Build Street Projects
Heidi Simon of Smart Growth America talks to us about working with local officials to create safer streets through quick build projects.
Thursday’s Headlines Burn Rubber
The rate at which electric vehicles run through tires might be good for the tire business, but most of the world already has too much particle pollution.
The Dynamically Priced City
How can dynamic pricing make our cities better, beyond tolling drivers?