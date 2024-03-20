Skip to Content
Wednesday’s Headlines Don’t Feel the Need for Speed

Route Fifty writes about why Vision Zero hasn't taken hold in the U.S. (car culture), and Governing writes about why rural Republicans oppose transit (also car culture).

12:01 AM EDT on March 20, 2024

File photo: Gersh Kuntzman
  • The reason the death rate on U.S. roads is the highest of any wealthy nation and rising is because Americans value the freedom to drive fast over the lives lost from speeding. Until the culture changes, a transportation planner writing for Route Fifty argues that Vision Zero will never take root.
  • Not helping on that front are the Republican politicians who consistently vote to block transit projects in cities because their rural constituents love their automobiles. (Governing)
  • Momentum Mag argues that governments should pay people to bike to work because of the environmental, health and financial benefits.
  • A California bill would set up a referendum in 2026 on tax hikes that would generate between $750 million and $2 billion a year for Bay Area transit. It would also study the idea of consolidating some or all of the region's 27 transit agencies. (San Francisco Standard)
  • A Denver conservancy is spending $100 million in grants and donations to improve the popular 71-mile High LIne Canal bike trail. (5280)
  • From big cities like Dallas to tiny towns like Taylor, more and more Texas communities facing a housing crisis are eliminating parking mandates to reduce costs. (Texas Tribune)
  • Austin leaders are expected to vote today on acquiring land for 1,100 transit-oriented affordable housing units. (KXAN)
  • As Democratic Gov. Tim Waltz frets and GOP legislators in Minnesota introduce a bill to halt city-mandated pay raises for Minneapolis Uber and Lyft drivers (Fox 9), other companies are eying an opportunity if the two ride-hailing giants do in fact leave (KARE).
  • A proposal to create 15-minute cities in three Cleveland neighborhoods cleared the planning commission and heads to the city council. (Plain Dealer)
  • Pittsburgh Regional Transit has settled on a design for the renovated Herron Avenue bus station. (Union Progress)
  • Philadelphia is hiring "community ambassadors" to educate residents on traffic safety. (Hoodline)
  • Providence is considering leaving bike lanes out of a Washington Bridge replacement to make more room for cars. (WJAR)
  • Indy Week has more on Chapel Hill's plan to convert a high-ridership bus line to bus rapid transit.
  • Even smaller communities like Boulder can find ways to improve transit and reduce dependency on cars, especially large ones. (Yellow Scene)
  • How did a piano wind up on a Philadelphia sidewalk? Regardless of how, passers-by enjoyed playing it until the city hauled it away. (CBS News)

