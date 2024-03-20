Wednesday’s Headlines Don’t Feel the Need for Speed
Route Fifty writes about why Vision Zero hasn't taken hold in the U.S. (car culture), and Governing writes about why rural Republicans oppose transit (also car culture).
More from Streetsblog USA
Is Automated Enforcement Making U.S. Cities Safer or Just Raising Revenue?
Cities should treat automated enforcement as a temporary tool as they build out holistically safe places.
Want a Better 15-Minute City? Ask Residents What They Really Want
A new study from Bogotá models how other cities can ask a deeper set of questions about how to put essential needs within walking, biking or transit distance.
Tuesday’s Headlines Win the Gold
Two articles detail efforts in Paris and Los Angeles to put on (relatively) climate-friendly Olympic games in 2024 and 2028.
Rundown of New Federal Reconnecting Communities Grants for L.A. County
There are seven L.A. County Reconnecting Communities grants totaling $162 million — about 90 percent of that goes to Metro's Removing Barriers project, which includes new bus lanes, first/last mile walk/bike facilities, bike-share, and more.