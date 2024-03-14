Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines Are on Candid Camera

More cities are using a proven, effective method of catching speeders — cameras — but at the same time cities are now shying away from automated red-light enforcement.

12:05 AM EDT on March 14, 2024

Tom Page, CC
  • More cities are using cameras to catch speeders and drivers parked illegally in bike and bus lanes, but fewer are using them to catch red-light runners, possibly because of public backlash. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Two Democratic congressmen introduced a bill to provide $205 billion for high-speed rail over five years, but it's highly unlikely to pass in the Republican-controlled House. (Railway Technology)
  • Maps and apps to help riders plan and pay for transit trips are widely available in big cities. Now they're coming to rural transit systems, too. (Route Fifty)
  • Design features like bollards and rumble streets force drivers to slow down, rather than asking them to, as is too often the case. (Strong Towns)
  • Higher parking rates in Paris and higher registration fees for SUVs in Washington, D.C. show that cities can discourage these deadly, street-clogging behemoths. (Reasons to Be Cheerful)
  • Uber and Lyft's threat to pull out of Minneapolis if the city approves a minimum wage for drivers is likely an empty one, if history is any indication. (Fortune)
  • Daylighting, or clearing intersections of visual obstacles like parked cars, helped Hoboken become one of the few cities to achieve Vision Zero. (Fast Company)
  • Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek abruptly killed a proposal to toll two interstates to reduce rush-hour congestion. (Oregon Public Broadcasting)
  • Seattle Bike Blog has an interactive side-by-side comparison of the city's 2014 and 2024 bike plans.
  • Arlington County, Virginia, is considering lowering speed limits on five major roads. (ARLnow)
  • Police ticketed a Texas man for rolling his wheelchair in the road, when the road didn't have a sidewalk. (WFAA)
  • Traffic deaths are falling in Brazil as the country has embraced Complete Streets. (City Fix)
  • London unveiled a new 15-mile walking route filled with green spaces (Intelligent Transport) and completed an 86-mile express bus route encircling the suburbs (BBC).

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Reconnecting Communities

Mixed Reviews for ‘Reconnecting Communities’ Grants

The Biden Administration funded some very worthy projects, but there were also a few head-scratchers in there.

March 14, 2024
Impaired Driving

Drowsy Driving Deaths May Be 10x More Frequent Than Official Stats Show

Why are so many Americans driving tired — and what will it take to get them to wake up or choose another mode?

March 13, 2024
Advocacy

Peter Flax: ‘Cyclist Strength Comes from Unity’

The writer's new book, "Live to Ride: Finding Joy and Meaning on a Bicycle," is a broad look at bike riding with one common theme: we must come together.

March 13, 2024
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines Are In the Money

Lots of news about federal grants and the Biden administration's proposed spending on transit in next year's budget.

March 13, 2024
See all posts