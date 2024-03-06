Wednesday’s Headlines Wonder, Where Have You Gone, Amtrak Joe?
As president, Joe Biden has boosted rail and transit spending, but not nearly as much as some supporters hoped, and roads still reign supreme.
More from Streetsblog USA
The Inconvenient Truth Behind the Pandemic Rise in Distracted Driving
New data shows we're struggling to curb distraction while driving. Is it time to talk about curbing driving instead?
An Update on California’s High-Speed Rail Project
Diridon Station, Salesforce Transit Center, the Portal tunnel, Caltrain electrification—SPUR hosts a panel about all the connections and projects that will together make up the Bay Area's future rail system.
American-Dutch Engineer Calls Out Root Problem with American DOTs
There's a big problem at SFMTA and other American DOTs. And it starts with the education and licensing of engineers.
Is the Environmental Racism of the Past Repeating Itself in Buffalo’s Expressway Project?
The construction of the Kensington Expressway devastated a predominantly Black neighborhood in the 1960s. And some advocates fear a new proposal to cap it won't be much better.