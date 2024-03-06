Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines Wonder, Where Have You Gone, Amtrak Joe?

As president, Joe Biden has boosted rail and transit spending, but not nearly as much as some supporters hoped, and roads still reign supreme.

12:01 AM EST on March 6, 2024

Adam Schultz/White House|

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding that will replace the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel, Monday, January 30, 2023, at the Falls Road Amtrak maintenance building in Baltimore.

  • "Amtrak Joe" Biden promised us a "second railroad revolution," but his commitment to rail has been underwhelming compared to federal spending on roads. (New Republic)
  • Also in Amtrak news: more trains are being added in the Northeast Corridor between Washington, D.C. and New York City (WTOP). A proposed line from Chicago to Florida looks like it could bypass Tampa (Tampa Bay Times). And powerful Republican Sen. John Thune sounds open to the idea of Amtrak service in South Dakota (Dakota News Now).
  • Raising gas taxes is good policy, but Donald Trump's claims about Nikki Haley wanting to do that as governor of South Carolina are misleading. (USA Today)
  • Jeff Speck encourages every city to make a downtown walkability plan. (CNU Public Square)
  • Pittsburgh is recommitting to Vision Zero after seeing traffic deaths rise 70 percent from 2018 to 2022. (Post-Gazette)
  • So many members have resigned from the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority board that it no longer has a quorum to do business. (Times-Picayune)
  • Governing profiled a Minnesota state legislator who spend 22 years fighting against climate change and for public transit.
  • Seattle's Sound Transit is deploying more security officers in response to an uptick in violence. (MyNorthwest)
  • Tacoma adopted a plan for one neighborhood that includes more open streets, bike lanes and trees. (News Tribune)
  • Zoning is complicated, but even for a student at the University of Alabama, it's not hard to understand that parking mandates result in higher rents (Crimson White). (Relax, the author went to Ole Miss and would never disrespect the Tide.)
  • Sports fans will know that of course Barstool has the most obnoxious opinion possible on bike lanes and fines for drivers who block them.

Read More:

More from Streetsblog USA

Distracted Driving

The Inconvenient Truth Behind the Pandemic Rise in Distracted Driving

New data shows we're struggling to curb distraction while driving. Is it time to talk about curbing driving instead?

March 6, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoRail

An Update on California’s High-Speed Rail Project

Diridon Station, Salesforce Transit Center, the Portal tunnel, Caltrain electrification—SPUR hosts a panel about all the connections and projects that will together make up the Bay Area's future rail system.

March 6, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoNetherlands

American-Dutch Engineer Calls Out Root Problem with American DOTs

There's a big problem at SFMTA and other American DOTs. And it starts with the education and licensing of engineers.

March 5, 2024
Mobility Justice

Is the Environmental Racism of the Past Repeating Itself in Buffalo’s Expressway Project?

The construction of the Kensington Expressway devastated a predominantly Black neighborhood in the 1960s. And some advocates fear a new proposal to cap it won't be much better.

March 5, 2024
See all posts