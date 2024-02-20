Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines Power Down

In an election-year deal with automakers and unions, the Biden administration is backing off ambitious plans to encourage electric vehicle production, according to the New York Times.

12:01 AM EST on February 20, 2024

Daniel Andraski, CC|

EVs and renewables are not going to be enough to stave off a climate catastrophe, scientists are warning officials at an international conference.

  • The Biden administration is backing off new EPA rules requiring automakers to sharply curtail tailpipe emissions, and will instead let them roll out electric vehicles more slowly through 2030. (New York Times)
  • An analysis of federal data found that when drivers pause at an intersection, they're 47 percent less likely to hit a pedestrian. (SFGate)
  • A Seattle resident who walks five miles a day asks, why do pedestrians have to bear the brunt of keeping themselves safe? (Seattle Times)
  • The publisher of BikePortland says the city has failed to address a crisis of unsafe streets despite being well aware of the dangers.
  • Walking in Los Angeles is so dangerous that more pedestrians were killed last year on Vermont Avenue than in the entire state of Vermont — and advocates for Measure HLA are using that fact to urge voters to force the city to build better infrastructure. (Business Insider)
  • Seattle advocates are pushing for an eight-year, $3 billion transportation levy to add new bus and bike lanes, fill in sidewalk gaps and make other upgrades. (The Urbanist)
  • A $317 million federal grant will help the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority replace aging rail cars. (Philadelphia Inquirer)
  • The head of Boston's Chamber of Commerce, a former MBTA official, is skeptical of new taxes to fund the transit agency. (Mass Transit)
  • Austin is applying for federal funding to close its busiest transit corridor, Guadalupe Street, to cars. (Daily Texan)
  • The bike group Propel ATL is pushing for a two-way cycle track on harrowing five-lane Memorial Drive. (Urbanize Atlanta)
  • Pittsburgh Regional Transit is simplifying its fare system. (Union Progress)
  • Looking for a folding bike? Momentum Mag has six recommendations.

