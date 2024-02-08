Thursday’s Headlines Check In On Vision Zero
Ten years after the concept crossed the Atlantic, traffic deaths are on the rise in the U.S. despite a few cities' success stories.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
D.C. to Dangerous Drivers: We Will Slow You Down!
Dangerous drivers would be forced to slow down thanks to in-car technology under a first-in-the-nation bill that just passed in the Washington, D.C. City Council.
Wednesday’s Headlines Shrink to Fit
Microtransit has gotten a bad rap, but in some cases, it could play an important role in decarbonizing the transportation sector, a new Citylab article argues.
US DOT Rejection of City Request for Highway ‘Enhancement’ is Good News, Advocates Say
"It's good news because it’s a bad project,” said one activist about the feds' rejection of funds to repair the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.
Why Jaywalking Reform Is an Unhoused Rights Issue
A stunning 41 percent of jaywalking stops in Washington state involve an unhoused person. And no one knows how bad the problem is in the rest of America.