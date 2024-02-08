Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines Check In On Vision Zero

Ten years after the concept crossed the Atlantic, traffic deaths are on the rise in the U.S. despite a few cities' success stories.

12:01 AM EST on February 8, 2024

  • In the 10 years since U.S. cities started adopting Vision Zero, they've had mixed success. A few cities have seen pedestrian and cyclist deaths decline, but they're rising in the nation as a whole. (NPR)
  • It's trendy to pick on microtransit, but it can complement traditional transit, and even though it's not as efficient, it's better than spending billions to subsidize roads. (CityLab)
  • Unbelievably, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg had to warn Tesla drivers not to wear Apple's new virtual reality headsets while behind the wheel. (The Guardian)
  • A coalition of almost 200 community groups launched a campaign telling governments to stop widening highways. (Streetsblog USA)
  • The Federal Transit Administration awarded $110 million in disaster relief grants to eight transit agencies, primarily New Jersey's to repair damage caused by Hurricane Ida. (Railway Age)
  • The D.C. Metro's latest budget projections are better, but the transit agency is still proposing to raise fares and cut down the rush-hour peak service window. (DCist)
  • New York state received $1 billion in flexible funds from the federal infrastructure law that could have been spent on transit, but spent it on highways instead. (Focus)
  • Take a look at the design for New York City's new Port Authority Bus Terminal. (NY Times)
  • Crime is down and ridership is on the Twin Cities' Metro Transit, but some riders still say they don't feel safe. (CBS News)
  • A top academic in Buffalo warns that it would be a huge mistake to rebuild the notorious Humboldt expressway, which devastated a Black neighborhood, and that the state should fill it in instead. (Buffalo News)
  • Orlando approved plans to fill in six gaps in the city's bike and sidewalk network. (WFTV)
  • Progress has been slow on Tucson's Complete Streets initiative. (Arizona Republic)
  • Anchorage is full of "stroads," as Strong Towns' Charles Marohn calls them — wide, fast roads where friendlier urban streets should be. (Alaska Business)
  • India electrified almost half its rail network in five years and is aiming to reach net-zero emissions by 2030. (Energy Monitor)
  • The House of Lords is pressing the British government to push back on misinformation about electric vehicles. (BBC)

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

speeding

D.C. to Dangerous Drivers: We Will Slow You Down!

Dangerous drivers would be forced to slow down thanks to in-car technology under a first-in-the-nation bill that just passed in the Washington, D.C. City Council.

February 8, 2024
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines Shrink to Fit

Microtransit has gotten a bad rap, but in some cases, it could play an important role in decarbonizing the transportation sector, a new Citylab article argues.

February 7, 2024
Streetsblog New York CityU.S. DOT

US DOT Rejection of City Request for Highway ‘Enhancement’ is Good News, Advocates Say

"It's good news because it’s a bad project,” said one activist about the feds' rejection of funds to repair the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.

February 7, 2024
Homelessness

Why Jaywalking Reform Is an Unhoused Rights Issue

A stunning 41 percent of jaywalking stops in Washington state involve an unhoused person. And no one knows how bad the problem is in the rest of America.

February 7, 2024
See all posts