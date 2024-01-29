Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines Are Too Tall
Unlike on dating app profiles, height isn't a good thing when it comes to vehicles — in fact, it's deadly, as high hoods are more likely to crush a pedestrian's chest or head in a collision.
… But Instead of Subsidizing the ‘Super-Drivers,’ We Should Soak Them: Opinion
Piling subsidies on subsidies, even if well-meaning, fails to rein in the full cost of driving.
Report: We Should Stop Subsidizing EVs For All and Focus on ‘Super-Drivers’
Ten percent of U.S. drivers use 35 percent of our fuel. Instead of focusing on getting them in EVs, though, subsidies miss "super-users" and reinforce car dependency.
Don’t Tread on Friday’s Headlines
Miami drivers are finding out the hard way about EV tire wear. Plus, speed governors in California, parking reform in Minnesota and Phoenix, and more news.