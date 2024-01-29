Skip to Content
Monday’s Headlines Are Too Tall

Unlike on dating app profiles, height isn't a good thing when it comes to vehicles — in fact, it's deadly, as high hoods are more likely to crush a pedestrian's chest or head in a collision.

12:01 AM EST on January 29, 2024

File photo: Gersh Kuntzman|

r.

  • A new study confirms that taller vehicles are more likely to kill pedestrians in a crash, with the victim 22 percent more likely to die for every 10-centimeter increase in hood height. Capping front ends at a little over four feet would save more than 500 lives a year. (Economics of Transportation)
  • The White House announced $5 billion in funding for infrastructure projects, including bridges connecting Minnesota and Wisconsin, Oregon and Washington, and Cape Cod to the Massachusetts mainland; fixes to a Pittsburgh freeway to prevent flooding; and widening a section of I-10 in Arizona (Axios).
  • A bill sponsored by Georgia congressman Hank Johnson would provide $80 billion in operating funds to transit agencies over four years. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Biking or walking for 45 minutes a day significantly lowers inflammation levels, according to a Finnish study. (Momentum Mag)
  • A Bay Area city tech billionaires are proposing to build from scratch will be a car-centric sprawl development no matter how many bike lanes it includes because it lacks any regional transit connections, Fast Company says.
  • Uber plans to spend $30 million this year on various California campaigns and causes. (Politico)
  • A $54 million federal grant will go toward stopping rockslides that interrupt passenger rail service between San Diego and Los Angeles. (Fox 5)
  • Austin officials are exploring where to put stations along the planned Project Connect light rail line. (KXAN)
  • The Honolulu city council signed off on its end of a federal grant agreement to finally finish a long-awaited light rail line. (Star-Advertiser)
  • Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell's first capital budget includes tens of millions for Vision Zero, sidewalks, bike lanes, transit centers and new buses. (Tennessean)
  • Sixteen years after it was first proposed, a complete streets overhaul of the major Buckhead artery Piedmont Road is underway. (Urbanize Atlanta)
  • A manager who blew the whistle on alleged corruption involving a Twin Cities light rail project has sued the Met Council for retaliation. (KSTP)
  • The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is chronically underfunded and needs state support now more than ever. (ecoRI)
  • Contrary to popular belief, it is in fact possible to live without a car in Houston, though it takes some effort (Chronicle). Similarly, an ex-suburbanite writes about moving to St. Paul and falling in love with the bus (streets.mn).

