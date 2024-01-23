Skip to Content
Could a Single Law End Impaired Driving As We Know It?

Rana Abbas-Taylor lost five members of her family in a single drunk driving crash. Now, she hopes a single law could ensure that no one else suffers the same fate.

12:02 AM EST on January 23, 2024

For years, experts have been perfecting sophisticated technologies that could virtually end impaired driving on U.S. roads — and thanks to a new bill, regulators are already exploring making it a requirement on all new cars. But will Washington take that historic step in the next two years, as advocates hope, or will the legislation get tied up in the misinformation campaigns that have plagued these life-saving ideas so far?

Today on The Brake, we’re talking to someone for whom the fight against drunk driving is uniquely personal: Renna Abbas Taylor, whose sister, brother-in-law, and the couple’s three children were all killed by a heavily intoxicated driver in a single horrific car crash in 2019. Now, the Honoring the Abbas Family Legacy to Terminate Drunk Driving (HALT) Act could prevent tragedies like theirs — but it needs your help to pass.  

Listen in, and learn more about how to support the mandate here. And listen below:

Read More:

