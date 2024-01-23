Could a Single Law End Impaired Driving As We Know It?
Rana Abbas-Taylor lost five members of her family in a single drunk driving crash. Now, she hopes a single law could ensure that no one else suffers the same fate.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
Tuesday’s Headlines Need Money
Transit agencies are struggling in the post-pandemic era as temporary COVID cash runs out, but one congressman has a solution.
How Small Cities Are Winning Big Money for Street Safety
Small cities are drawing disproportionately large grants for street safety — and sharing their secrets for how others can follow their lead.
Monday’s Headlines Aren’t in Denial
Climate change deniers are changing their tactics faster than websites can play whack-a-mole. And unfortunately, a lot of young people are falling for it.
What the ‘Swiss Model’ Can Teach U.S. Transit Managers
Chocolate, watches, and transit — three things you can't go wrong with in Switzerland. And Bay Area advocates want transit agencies to start using Swiss models for customer service, wayfinding, fares, and operations.