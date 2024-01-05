Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines Want Smaller Cars
Bigger isn't always better when it comes to electric vehicles — they're dangerous, not great for the environment, and the price is out of reach for most consumers.
Opinion: The Death of Greyhound isn’t A Greyhound Problem; It’s a Bus Problem.
"It’s not just Greyhound: there are no more advantages to riding a bus in most American cities, hence the national bus ridership decline."
Talking Headways Podcast: Narrow the Lanes!
At 30 to 35 miles per hour, research shows that 12- and 11-feet-wide lanes have significantly higher number of crashes than 10- or nine-feet-wide lanes.
Thursday’s Headlines Don’t Need Parking
Here's the latest round up of cities that are saying no to parking mandates, plus more news.
This Albanian City Should Inspire America to Go Big on ‘School Streets’
Streets near schools should be for kids — not cars. And this Albanian city is set to reimagine roads in front of all its learning centers.