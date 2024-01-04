Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines Don’t Need Parking

12:01 AM EST on January 4, 2024

Jose Espinal
  • All Things Considered covered the dozens of cities that are getting rid of minimum parking requirements in an effort to promote walkability and bring down housing costs. (NPR)
  • As a possible government shutdown looms, Congress is headed for a showdown over House Republicans' proposal to slash $1.5 billion in funding for Amtrak, which the Democrat-controlled Senate is unlikely to agree to. (Politico)
  • Jacobin Magazine calls for nationalizing Greyhound and creating a network of highway bus-only lanes.
  • Instead of putting the money into developing their own electric vehicles, U.S. automakers paid Tesla $8 billion for tax credits instead — a decision they're now regretting. (Frontier Group)
  • Electric car drivers in Kentucky are now paying more than double in taxes what their gas-guzzling counterparts are paying. (Electrek)
  • Traffic deaths in Kansas City continue to rise while its Vision Zero program remains underfunded. (KCUR)
  • Axios notes that the Houston light rail just turned 20, while unfortunately transit ridership still has not fully recovered from the pandemic.
  • A recent Minnesota DOT study found that road projects hit urban small businesses particularly hard. (Finance & Commerce)
  • Philadephia's Kensington and Fishtown neighborhoods remain hot spots for development despite declining ridership on the local elevated rail line. (Inquirer)
  • Even liberal Boulder is having a hard time cutting carbon emissions. It's on track to fall well short of its 2018 goal of a 70% reduction by 2030. (Colorado Sun)
  • Ameristarrail — a company that wants to compete with Amtrak in the Northeast Corridor — is proposing a fare-free, zero-emissions trolley in Wilmington. (Delaware Public Media)
  • Forbes lists dozens of reasons to bike more in 2024 — including improving your sex life!

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

School streets

An Albanian City Should Inspire America to Go Big on ‘School Streets’

Streets near schools should be for kids — not cars. And this Albanian city is set to reimagine roads in front of all its learning centers.

January 4, 2024
Climate Change

Why Red States Are Suing to Hide Their Transportation Emissions

"They’re saying they don’t have the capacity to measure greenhouse gas emissions, and in the same [document], they’re saying they do; I’d like to know which it is."

January 3, 2024
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines Give Off Good Vibes

When asked what they can do to improve the environment, people often respond with answers that feel natural instead of the ones that really cut into pollution levels, Wired reports.

January 3, 2024
Streetsblog New York CityPromoted

Labor Gains: NYC Delivery Workers Say New Minimum Wage Lets Them Ride Safely

“You don't have to risk your life to try to save two minutes anymore. You can ride safely and have a better chance of making it home at the end of the shift,” said Josh Wood, who mostly delivers for Uber.

January 3, 2024
See all posts