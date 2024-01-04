Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines Don’t Need Parking
An Albanian City Should Inspire America to Go Big on ‘School Streets’
Streets near schools should be for kids — not cars. And this Albanian city is set to reimagine roads in front of all its learning centers.
Why Red States Are Suing to Hide Their Transportation Emissions
"They’re saying they don’t have the capacity to measure greenhouse gas emissions, and in the same [document], they’re saying they do; I’d like to know which it is."
Wednesday’s Headlines Give Off Good Vibes
When asked what they can do to improve the environment, people often respond with answers that feel natural instead of the ones that really cut into pollution levels, Wired reports.
Labor Gains: NYC Delivery Workers Say New Minimum Wage Lets Them Ride Safely
“You don't have to risk your life to try to save two minutes anymore. You can ride safely and have a better chance of making it home at the end of the shift,” said Josh Wood, who mostly delivers for Uber.