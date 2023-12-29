Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines Are the Last of 2023

Happy New Year to all of our readers! Be safe on New Year's Eve. Headlines will return Jan. 2.

12:01 AM EST on December 29, 2023

Anna-Louise
  • Trains' year in review includes stories about transit's funding struggles in Boston and Washington, D.C., as well as new systems launching in Honolulu and Montreal.
  • Electric bus manufacturer Proterra's bankruptcy tops Mass Transit's list of the top 10 bus stories of 2023.
  • Streetsblog calls the Biden administration's safe streets grants, rail funding, and efforts to limit speeding and vehicle emissions among the best news of the year. The worst? A record-breaking death toll on American roads, Republican and industry resistance to reforms, and violence against transit workers.
  • Car enthusiast website Jalopnik calls on automakers to manufacture smaller, safer vehicles and/or sell the ones they do make for overseas markets in the U.S.
  • Since Tampa's Sunrunner bus rapid transit line started running, vehicular crashes are down along the route, while commuting times by car haven't been affected. (Tampa Bay Times)
  • Nashville voters rejected a transit plan in 2018, but two transit advocates make a case for trying again in the Tennessean.
  • Sound Transit's Federal Way light rail project in the Tacoma area is still two years away from completion. (News Tribune)
  • A planned 30-mile bike path in Oahu could take 20 years to finish. (Honolulu Civil Beat)
  • Drivers killed five people in Las Vegas during a 12-hour period between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. (KTNV)
  • Denver's Regional Transportation District is lowering fares starting Jan. 1, and buses and trains will be free on New Year's Eve (Denverite). San Francisco transit agency Muni is also free on Sunday (SFist).

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Micromobility

What Does Bird’s Bankruptcy Mean for Micromobility?

Pundits are debating why America's largest scooter and bikeshare outfit filed for Chapter 11 — and what it will mean for the next chapter of those modes.

December 28, 2023
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines ‘Round About Midnight

Why doesn't the U.S. have more roundabouts? Plus, the growing threat of violence faced by transit workers, and the fallout from Bird's bankruptcy.

December 28, 2023
Streetsblog Los AngelesPromoted

2023 Was the Year of Metro Freeway Widening

Metro quietly finished work on two 5 Freeway widening mega-projects, and started work on widening the 57/60, 91, and 605 - while continuing work on numerous widenings under construction — plus planning future mega-widenings.

December 27, 2023
Streetsblog MassachusettsTransit

Guest Column: With Data, We Can Design Bus Stops to Make People Feel Happy

"Can better bus stops make everyone near them happier, whether or not you ride the bus?"

December 27, 2023
See all posts