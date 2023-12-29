Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines Are the Last of 2023
Happy New Year to all of our readers! Be safe on New Year's Eve. Headlines will return Jan. 2.
What Does Bird’s Bankruptcy Mean for Micromobility?
Pundits are debating why America's largest scooter and bikeshare outfit filed for Chapter 11 — and what it will mean for the next chapter of those modes.
Thursday’s Headlines ‘Round About Midnight
Why doesn't the U.S. have more roundabouts? Plus, the growing threat of violence faced by transit workers, and the fallout from Bird's bankruptcy.
2023 Was the Year of Metro Freeway Widening
Metro quietly finished work on two 5 Freeway widening mega-projects, and started work on widening the 57/60, 91, and 605 - while continuing work on numerous widenings under construction — plus planning future mega-widenings.
Guest Column: With Data, We Can Design Bus Stops to Make People Feel Happy
"Can better bus stops make everyone near them happier, whether or not you ride the bus?"