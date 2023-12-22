The Best News of 2023 For Sustainable Transportation Advocates

Yesterday, we took a look at some of the lowlights of the last year in the movement to end car dependency in America.
Our list of highlights, though, is a lot longer — and it foreshadows an even brighter year ahead.
Way back in February, the Biden administration sowed the seeds for what could become a revolution in road safety by issuing the first-ever Safe Streets and Roads for All grants. The money paid for communities home to more than half the U.S. population to develop their own Vision Zero plans. By the end of the year, the feds had doled out billions more to plan dozens of new rail corridors that could someday delivery the U.S. the train network it deserves.
And many of those advocates notched big wins in 2023, including Austin activists, who defeated parking minimums in the largest U.S. city yet, and Alburqueños, who won fare-free transit and set their sights on transit equity for the rest of the Land of Enchantment.
Hopefully, 2023 will go down in history as the year that this vision planted a seed in the public consciousness and began to blossom into reality. And if that seems like a reach, remember: if we actually reduce traffic during a Taylor Swift concert through the power of transit, we can do just about anything.
The longtime congressman joined us to talk connections between health care, food and transportation, progress on the Inflation Reduction Act and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), and future directions for transportation funding.