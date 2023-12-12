Today's Headlines
Tuesday's Headlines See the Light
It's always been harder to see in the dark, so that doesn't explain why drivers are killing more people at night lately.
The Other Reason American Pedestrian Deaths are Rising After Dark
A recent New York Times article broke down many of the factors that are driving pedestrian death tolls to stratospheric highs after dark. But they missed one big one.
Monday’s Headlines Get On the Bus
The New York Times has declared bus rapid transit the transportation mode of the future.
Feds One Step Closer to Requiring Safety Standards for Lithium-ion Batteries
Safety standards are fine, but the responsibility for securing better power packs will still fall on the lowest-paid workers in our city.
Op-Ed: Why It’s So Hard to Get a Simple Red Light Camera
A Los Angeles advocate requested automated enforcement on a street near her home. It wasn't easy.