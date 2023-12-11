Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines Get On the Bus
The New York Times has declared bus rapid transit the transportation mode of the future.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Feds One Step Closer to Requiring Safety Standards for Lithium-ion Batteries
Safety standards are fine, but the responsibility for securing better power packs will still fall on the lowest-paid workers in our city.
Op-Ed: Why It’s So Hard to Get a Simple Red Light Camera
A Los Angeles advocate requested automated enforcement on a street near her home. It wasn't easy.
Latest White House Grants Show Promise for a Real Interstate Rail System
It's more than just high speed rail.
Funding for Calif. Rail Projects: An Incomplete Roundup
Various federal, state, and local funding sources are lining up.