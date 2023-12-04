Skip to Content
Monday’s Headlines Are For the Children

For the 1 billion children who live in cities worldwide, the streets are too dangerous for them to play outside.

12:04 AM EST on December 4, 2023

Pixabay via Creative Commons
  • Kids no longer play outside because the streets are too dangerous, which hurts their health and development. (El Pais)
  • Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley wants to repeal the federal gas tax, which pays for highways and transit. (Post and Courier)
  • Car dealers are complaining that they can't move electric vehicles off their lots fast enough to meet White House targets. (Ars Technica)
  • The Biden administration is prioritizing disadvantaged communities for Inflation Reduction Act funds. (The Verge)
  • Here's how bus systems around the world are converting their fleets to electric. (Transport Matters)
  • Maryland Gov. Wes Moore's administration is cutting upcoming highway projects as well as the revived Red Line to close a $2 billion gap in the state's transportation budget. (Washington Post)
  • At 45 so far this year, traffic deaths in Washington, D.C. hit a 16-year high last week. (Axios)
  • New York City is setting the congestion fee to enter lower Manhattan by car at $15 for most drivers. (New York Times)
  • A New York state court ruled that cyclists have the same rights as drivers against illegal searches and seizures. (Spectrum News)
  • Seattle's climate plan calls for doubling the number of biking trips by 2030, but it doesn't have the infrastructure to handle that many cyclists. (The Urbanist)
  • Young leaders in San Antonio are seeking to revive a 2011 bike plan that remains less than half finished. (Report)
  • A new group called Calm Decatur has formed to fight for safer streets in the city near Atlanta. (Urbanize Atlanta)
  • Almost 4,000 Providence residents, or about one in 50, were hit by a driver between 2010 and 2022. (Brown Daily Herald)
  • A shuttered San Francisco nightclub suffered a flood over the summer that required it to cancel numerous events and make costly repairs, but the owner opted to blame a new bike lane for its closure instead. (SFist)

Read More:

