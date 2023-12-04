Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines Are For the Children
For the 1 billion children who live in cities worldwide, the streets are too dangerous for them to play outside.
How To Build a Car That Kills People: Cybertruck Edition
The Cybertruck represents a lot of what's wrong with the U.S. transportation system — even as it purports to address those problems.
Friday’s Headlines Don’t Feel the Need for Speed
Tell me again, which constitutional amendment is it that gives people the right to drive as fast as they want?
Komanoff: Congestion Pricing Fee Plan is Solid
Here’s what’s to like about the Traffic Mobility Review Board's central business district toll recommendations. It's a lot!
Talking Headways Podcast: The Sexy World of Bus Speeds
When you start to add up the numbers, you can see why agency leaders would be interesting in finding ways to reduce those costs.