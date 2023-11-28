Skip to Content
The Price Is Right for Tuesday’s Headlines

If congestion pricing works in New York City, City Lab predicts that other U.S. cities will quickly follow suit.

12:01 AM EST on November 28, 2023

Mike via Flickr
  • As the first U.S. city to implement congestion pricing, other cities will be eyeing New York ready to follow suit if the policy works. (City Lab)
  • Driverless taxis are stretching services thin in cities where they're operating by causing accidents, worsening congestion and delaying emergency responders. (New York Times)
  • Car-centric urban design is not only physically dangerous, it's also psychologically stressful, according to one neuroscientist who's research how close encounters with cars affects mental health. (CBC Radio)
  • D.C. is considering pedestrian zones where cars would be banned at least during some hours of the week. (Washington Post)
  • The I-10 fire in Los Angeles is a chance to rethink Southern California's car culture. (Business Insider)
  • BART and Muni are slated to receive the bulk of $776 million in transit funding California has earmarked for the Bay Area, if they take action to address fare evasion. (San Francisco Chronicle)
  • Houston is developing a plan to direct commercial truck traffic around and through the city. (Land Line)
  • Dallas Area Rapid Transit is shifting its focus from expanding its far-reaching but inefficient system to improving services that already exist. (D Magazine)
  • Stockholm's plan to create a low-emissions zone in the city center is one of the most restrictive yet. (Eurocities)
  • The UK banned two Toyota pickup ads that show "a total disregard for nature and the climate." (The Guardian)
  • A spat over parking and EV chargers engulfed an entire British town. (Clean Technica)
  • Some genius labeled a broken glass panel at a Toronto streetcar stop as a work of art and sold it for $25,000. (BlogTO)

Read More:

