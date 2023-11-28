Today's Headlines
The Price Is Right for Tuesday’s Headlines
If congestion pricing works in New York City, City Lab predicts that other U.S. cities will quickly follow suit.
DOT’s New Emissions Rule is a Big Deal, Even if It Doesn’t Punish States for Polluting
No states will face penalties for building needless toxic road projects — but they also won't be able to hide those impacts from the public.
Monday’s Headlines Need Less Oil
E-bikes are a great alternative for short trips, and they're actually saving more fossil fuels that electric cars.
Highway Boondoggles 2023: This Bridge is a Bridge Too Far
Presented by local transportation authorities as a simple bridge replacement, an expensive, oversized highway expansion threatens to worsen congestion in Vancouver and Portland
Friday’s Post-Turkey Headlines
Federal data says the number of people using shared bikes and e-scooters on Thanksgiving is rising.