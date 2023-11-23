Skip to Content
Give Thanks for Thursday’s Bonus Headlines

We had a few leftovers, so consider these gravy.

12:01 AM EST on November 23, 2023

Tim Sackton|

We had a few headlines leftover, so consider these gravy.

  • Don't call California's additional funding for transit agencies a "bailout." They've been fiscally responsible, keeping services running so essential workers could show up during a pandemic when many paying riders stayed home. After all, no one cuts road budgets if fewer people drive. (Newsweek)
  • The Biden administration is handing out money for transit agencies to buy zero-emissions buses, but manufacturers are struggling to meet the demand. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • A survey of 400 North American cities found that about a third offered e-scooters, a third had a bikeshare system, and a third enjoyed both. (Clean Technica)
  • Drivers are mean, and gig workers don't make much money, one YouTuber learned during a day spent delivering food on an e-bike. (Electrek)
  • Bloomberg interviewed Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla, who's actually managed to achieve Vision Zero for six straight years.
  • The Kansas City Streetcar has a new wrap celebrating the local public library's 150th anniversary. (KSHB)
  • Montreal residents took to the streets to oppose cutting back transit hours. (Gazette)
  • Speaking of Montreal, the city's new REM rail line is automated for the people — no Driver 8 required. (Infrastructure Investor)

Read More:

