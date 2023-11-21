Skip to Content
Tuesday’s Headlines Won’t Get Fooled Again

Robotaxis are just ride-hailing without the driver, and like ride-hailing, they'll most likely lead to more driving and more pollution, not less.

12:01 AM EST on November 21, 2023

Alexander Migl|

  • Uber and Lyft didn't reduce overall car trips or greenhouse gas emissions as promised, and neither will robotaxis. (The Verge)
  • The Biden administration is offering $35 billion in low-interest loans to developers for building housing near transit stations. (Business Insider)
  • People are walking less, but drivers are killing pedestrians at higher rates because they're driving faster and in bigger vehicles, CityLab writer Linda Poon explained in a Marketplace interview.
  • Biking and safe streets advocates marked the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims on Sunday in Seattle (The Urbanist), San Francisco (CBS News), Knoxville (WBIR), Philadelphia (Inquirer), Louisville (WHAS), Indianapolis (WTHR) and more.
  • The Red Line extension and other transit projects have the potential to transform Chicago's South Side and southern suburbs, areas that are currently a "transportation desert." (Sun-Times)
  • When Uber started out it wanted to put taxis out of business, but now if you order an Uber in Washington, D.C. you might just be hailing a cab. (Washington Post)
  • From facilities to new track to rolling stock, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority has a staggering $24 billion in capital needs. (Mass Transit)
  • Tampa's streetcar not only benefits residents, businesses and tourists, it has become an icon of the city, according to one city councilman. (Tampa Bay Times)
  • St. Louis County approved $128 million for transit after Metro Transit promised to recruit more drivers and improve accessibility. (KMOV)
  • Cleveland is putting six-lane Superior Avenue on a road diet. (Fox 8)
  • The Purple Line bus rapid transit project in St. Paul still holds promise despite pushback on the proposed route. (MinnPost)
  • Milwaukee's Bublr bikeshare has topped 100,000 users this year, an all-time record. (Spectrum News)
  • A New Urban development in Newport News turned industrial land into pedestrian-friendly gathering spaces. (CNU Public Square)
  • Bloomberg Philanthropies has expanded its Asphalt Art pedestrian safety program to 25 North American cities, each of which received a $25,000 grant for projects like curb extensions or highly visible painted crosswalks. (Archinect)

