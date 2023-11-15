Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines About the Biggest Boondoggles
New Bill Would Finally Rewrite the ‘Notorious’ MUTCD for Vulnerable Road User Safety
U.S. transportation engineers tend to treat the Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices like a bible. A new bill would encourage them to treat it more like a recipe book — and sub out deadly design ingredients when they aren't safe for vulnerable road users.
Study: E-Bikes Can Help Seniors and People With Disabilities — If They Can Overcome Barriers to Riding
There's lots of potential, but anyone hoping to get seniors and the disabled riding must first understand their concerns and barriers.
All Aboard Tuesday’s Headlines
From brand-new train cars to better service on the coasts and in the Upper Midwest, Amtrak is experiencing a renaissance, thanks to federal infrastructure spending.
Three Lessons For Transforming Transit Safety — Without More Police
Transit agencies across the country are exploring innovative safety solutions — and it starts with better service.