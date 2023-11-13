Skip to Content
Monday’s Headlines Are E-xcited About E-Bikes

The National Association of City Transportation Officials reports that bikeshare ridership topped 72 million in 2022, but shared e-scooters have not recovered as well from the pandemic.

12:08 AM EST on November 13, 2023

  • Shared micromobility continues to recover from a sharp drop at the start of the pandemic, according to a new report. But while bikeshare ridership is at an all-time high, e-scooter ridership remains well below its 2019 high. The most successful systems are public-private partnerships. (Government Technology, Smart Cities Dive)
  • Drivers should be happy more people are riding e-bikes, because it reduces traffic by taking cars off the road. (Electrek)
  • Commutes are shorter for drivers with many people still working from home, but transit riders' commutes have gotten more difficult as they've had to deal with longer headways and disruptive passengers. (New York Times)
  • Coastal erosion and increasing numbers of natural disasters due to climate change are challenges for transit agencies. (Transportation for America)
  • Underground parking garages are a huge source of trapped heat that contributes to the urban heat island effect but could be harnessed for green energy instead. (Anthropocene)
  • The Natural Resources Defense Council ranked state DOTs by their policies on equity and climate (Streetsblog USA). The scorecard reveals that the South — a region not known for taking such issues seriously — has actually made significant strides (NRDC).
  • New York City's proposal to require a license to ride an e-bike (Streetsblog NYC) will mostly hit immigrant delivery workers, will discouraging cycling and won't make streets safer, according to one urban studies professor (Curbed).
  • Detroit broke ground on a new bus terminal that officials said would help the city expand transit service and address a driver shortage. (Free Press)
  • The Colorado DOT announced plans for more bus rapid transit lines in Denver. (CBS News)
  • The Portland Bureau of Transportation added heavy cement drums to a bike lane where a driver plowed through plastic bollards before hitting a cyclist. (Bike Portland)
  • Omaha's only public hospital is interested in extending a planned streetcar line to its campus. (Nebraska Examiner)
  • Why does this Ontario subway stop rendering show cars parked in the bike lane? (Momentum Mag)

