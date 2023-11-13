Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines Are E-xcited About E-Bikes
The National Association of City Transportation Officials reports that bikeshare ridership topped 72 million in 2022, but shared e-scooters have not recovered as well from the pandemic.
Study: 12 Ft. Lanes Are Deadlier Than 10 Ft. Ones — So Why Do Many DOTs Build Them Anyway?
A 12-foot lane can expect roughly 50 percent more crashes than a 10-foot one. Yet many traffic engineers still pick the wider design.
Highway Boondoggles 2023: A Cape Cod Canard
It's not just the replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore bridges that's the problem — it's all the other highways that will turn Cape Cod into a parking lot.
Friday’s Headlines Cap and Train
A simple new strategy to increase ridership, and more in headlines.
Amazon Stops Selling New Yorkers Illegal Batteries After City Cease-and-Desist Letter
Following a cease-and-desist letter from the city, Amazon, at least, has partially reformed its illegal ways.