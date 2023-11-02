Thursday’s Headlines Think Bicyclers Are Nicer
Psychologists looked at various personality traits that make people neighborly and found that — shocker — people who bike or walk care more about their community than drivers.
Five Ways to Pull U.S. Transit Agencies Out of the Fiscal ‘Death Spiral’
Turning the transit industry's "doom spiral" into a "virtuous cycle" will require rethinking the foundations of how we fund mass transportation — and adding a whole lot of service.
Find Out Exactly How Much Your City Could Benefit By Investing In E-Bikes
Curious how much carbon — and cash — you and your neighbors could save if your government went big on electric bikes?
Wednesday’s Headlines Are Enjoying Our Candy
But today's headlines are about U.S. drivers' resistance to electric vehicles, the Republican vendetta against cars that run on anything but gas, and how aggressive EV policy is costing even greener modes, like walking, biking and transit.
A Californian Learns the Secret of NYC’s Safety: People in Public Space
If you want safe streets, make sure they are active places, our Bay Area friend learns on a trip to New York.