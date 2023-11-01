Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines Are Enjoying Our Candy

But today's headlines are about U.S. drivers' resistance to electric vehicles, the Republican vendetta against them, and how they could take away from greener modes if widely adopted.

12:01 AM EDT on November 1, 2023

Daniel Andraski, CC|

Consumers don’t seem to want EVs. So without even that stopgap to better transit, what do we do?

  • Due to range anxiety and cost, American demand for electric vehicles remains sluggish (Automotive News). But maybe that's not such a bad thing, as Norway is finding out that its subsidies for EVs are encouraging more driving at the expense of biking and transit (Vox).
  • Even worse, in the U.S. conservative politicians are seeking to prop up the fossil fuel industry, despite the fact that red states are reaping the benefits of EVs in terms of new factories and jobs (Clean Technica), and they are throwing a "tantrum" over the climate-change benefits EVs provide (American Prospect).
  • The pandemic and hybrid work has given rise to a new class of "super commuters" who spend hours driving or flying to a big-city office once or twice a month. (Business Insider)
  • Oregon Rep. Earl Blumenauer, the founder of the Congressional Bike Caucus, announced he won't run for re-election next year. (Politico)
  • Portland is on pace to break the city record for traffic deaths set in 2021 and tied in 2022. (Beaverton Valley Times)
  • The Texas DOT is spending $345 million on 83 walking and biking projects across the state (KXAN). That's six times what it spent in 2021 but still just a small fraction of what it spends on roads.
  • Only a quarter of Missouri's Head Start early learning centers are within walking distance of a transit stop. (KCUR)
  • Southeast D.C. residents are disproportionately affected by traffic deaths, yet Black cyclists there say the city is ignoring them. (Washington Informer)
  • Denver's plan to cap I-70 and build a park over it is raising concerns about air quality for children and parents with asthma. (Colorado Public Radio)
  • All of San Diego's progress on generating clean energy has been offset by increasing emissions from driving. (KPBS)
  • The New Orleans streetcar that inspired Tennessee Williams' famous play turns 100 years old today (WDSU). Meanwhile, it's been five years since El Paso's streetcars returned to service after a gap of more than four decades (El Paso Times)

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Public Space

A San Franciscan Learns the Secret of NYC’s Safety: People in Public Space

If you want safe streets, make sure they are active places, our San Francisco friend learns on a trip to New York.

November 1, 2023
Parking

How Even Modest Reductions in Parking Can Slash Your Rent

Excess parking is costing renters dearly, even if they don't drive — and in New Jersey, a small tweak in local zoning codes save them over a thousand dollars a year.

November 1, 2023
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines Compete for Curbs

Curbs are useful for a lot of things, and competition for space is growing. But the default in many cities is still free parking.

October 31, 2023
Streetsblog New York CityBicycling

Academics Conclude What We Already Know: Cyclists Are More Neighborly than Drivers

Cyclists are "better people" than drivers not only because of they get exercise or help the environment — they also have better ethics, a new study suggests.

October 31, 2023
See all posts