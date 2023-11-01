Wednesday’s Headlines Are Enjoying Our Candy
But today's headlines are about U.S. drivers' resistance to electric vehicles, the Republican vendetta against them, and how they could take away from greener modes if widely adopted.
More from Streetsblog USA
A San Franciscan Learns the Secret of NYC’s Safety: People in Public Space
If you want safe streets, make sure they are active places, our San Francisco friend learns on a trip to New York.
How Even Modest Reductions in Parking Can Slash Your Rent
Excess parking is costing renters dearly, even if they don't drive — and in New Jersey, a small tweak in local zoning codes save them over a thousand dollars a year.
Tuesday’s Headlines Compete for Curbs
Curbs are useful for a lot of things, and competition for space is growing. But the default in many cities is still free parking.
Academics Conclude What We Already Know: Cyclists Are More Neighborly than Drivers
Cyclists are "better people" than drivers not only because of they get exercise or help the environment — they also have better ethics, a new study suggests.